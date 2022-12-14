ARMSTRONG RELOCATION & COMPANIES ACQUIRES MACDONALD MOVING SERVICES

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Relocation & Companies ("Armstrong"), an industry-leading provider of moving, relocation and supply chain solutions and United Van Lines' largest U.S. hauler, has acquired MacDonald Moving Services, Inc., a Boston-based, United Van Lines agency. This addition enhances Armstrong's service capacity in the New England region.

"We have been interested in the Boston market for many years and have been patiently awaiting the right business opportunity," said Todd Watson, Armstrong Relocation & Companies CEO. Watson added, "When Bruce MacDonald inquired about our interest in acquiring his business upon his retirement from the industry, the organizational synergies were apparent. This expansion will enable us to better serve our current and future customers throughout New England."

Bruce MacDonald, third-generation MacDonald owner said, "The important thing for MacDonald Moving Services is that the group of employees—who have been a magnificent family for many years—continue to serve the moving of American families."

Armstrong has hired New England native and industry leader Mark McEwen to serve as president on a go-forward basis. "I could not be more excited to lead Armstrong's entry into the Boston market," said Mark McEwen, President. McEwen added, "We will look to build upon MacDonald's foundation and Armstrong's 65 years of exceptional service and growth with a team of experts passionate about being the very best at what they do. The future is certainly bright, and I am eager to get to work."

MacDonald will now operate as Armstrong Relocation Company, Massachusetts, LLC.

About MacDonald Moving Services

With family origins dating to 1918, MacDonald Moving Services was built on a tradition of excellence. MacDonald Moving Services has been an agent for United Van Lines since 1948 and has grown from small beginnings as a local mover into an industry leader providing a full range of local, national, and international moving and storage services. For more information visit MacDonaldMovers.com.

About Armstrong Relocation & Companies

A family-owned company, Armstrong Relocation was founded as a single operating company based in Memphis, Tenn. in 1957 and has since grown to be an industry-leading provider of moving, relocation and supply chain solutions. With 31 owned-locations, over 400 drivers, 1,400 employees and more than three million square feet of warehouse space, Armstrong's current services include residential and commercial relocation and storage, international freight forwarding, domestic transportation management, logistics and warehousing. For more information visit ArmstrongRelocation.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Armstrong Relocation & Companies