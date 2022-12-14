RCI Reports 4Q22 Results: Total Revenues $71.4M, GAAP EPS $1.15, Non-GAAP EPS $1.45

Twitter Spaces Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today; Meet Management at 7 PM ET Tonight

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2022.

Summary Financials 4Q22 Change YoY FY22 Change YoY Total Revenues $71.4M 29.9 % $267.6M 37.1 % EPS $1.15 342.3 % $4.91 45.7 % Non-GAAP EPS* $1.45 -8.2 % $5.38 31.9 % Net Cash from Operating Activities $17.8M 81.7 % $64.5M 53.6 % Free Cash Flow* $14.5M 71.6 % $58.9M 63.3 % Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Stockholders $10.6M 361.4 % $46.0M 51.8 % Adjusted EBITDA* $24.2 37.8 % $86.7M 44.0 % Basic & Diluted Shares 9.3M 2.8 % 9.4M 4.2 %

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Status FY23 Share Buybacks Repurchased Shares Cash Used for Repurchase Average Price Per Share 1Q23 to Date as of 12/9/22** 1,500 $97,530 $65.02

** Remaining stock purchase authorization of $18.8 million.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said: "We had a great FY22 and look forward to a strong FY23. Our nightclub business should see the full year benefit of the 15 acquisitions and two reopenings in FY22; the addition of the FY23 acquisition of Heartbreakers and the pending acquisition of the Baby Dolls and Chicas Locas chains; and other possible acquisitions under consideration. We'll also be developing our exciting new Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino in Central City, CO. The focus of our Bombshells business will be creating a strong lineup of new company-owned and franchised units in Texas, Alabama, and Colorado that should start opening in FY24. As always, thanks to our loyal and dedicated teams for all their hard work and effort."

4Q22 Segments

Nightclubs: Revenues of $56.6 million , operating margin of 39.7% (41.6% non-GAAP), and operating income of $22.5 million ( $23.6 million non-GAAP). The fourth quarter of FY22 was the second period since 1Q20 not affected by COVID. The 15 new club acquisitions in FY22 contributed sales of $14.9 million , high-margin service revenues increased 53.6% year-over-year, and same-store sales increased. 1

Bombshells: Revenues of $14.0 million , operating margin of 15.5%, and operating income of $2.2 million . The company-owned Arlington, TX , location (opened December 2021 ) contributed $1.4 million in sales, and same-store sales declined.1 The first full quarter of the franchise-owned San Antonio location (opened late June 2022 ) contributed more than $0.1 million in royalties and incurred $0.3 million in start-up expenses as per the franchising agreement. Excluding these costs, segment operating margin would have been approximately 18%.

4Q22 Consolidated (Comparisons are to 4Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

Cost of goods sold: 12.9% vs. 14.9% due to the increased mix of higher-margin service revenues of 36.5% vs. 31.0%.

Salaries and wages: Approximately level at 25.3% vs. 25.6%.

SG&A: 31.3% vs. 27.6%. 4Q22 included increased expenses related to newly acquired and reopened locations. SG&A also included $2.4 million non-cash stock-based compensation related to previously announced $100 per share options granted to a limited number of top executives and management team members. Excluding stock-based compensation, 4Q22 SG&A would have been approximately 28%.

Depreciation and amortization: 6.7% vs. 3.7%. 4Q22 reflected non-cash amortization of intangible assets on newly acquired leased locations.

Other charges and gains: The Nightclubs segment included a $1.7 million gain on sales of a business and assets in 4Q22 compared to $11.9 million impairment in 4Q21.

Operating margin: 25.2% vs. 6.6% (30.0% vs. 28.4% non-GAAP).

Interest expense: 4.8% vs. 5.3% reflecting higher sales partially offset by higher debt from club and Bombshells site acquisitions over the course of the year.

Income tax: $4.0 million expense compared to $1.6 million benefit. The FY22 effective tax rate was 23.4% vs. 11.7%.

Weighted average shares outstanding: Increased 2.8% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in October 2021 , partially offset by subsequent share repurchases.

Debt: $202.5 million at 9/30/22 compared to $188.0 million at 6/30/22. The increase primarily reflected seller financing used in the July 2022 Cheetah acquisition.

Note

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has disrupted and may continue to disrupt our business, which has and could continue to materially affect our operations, financial condition, and results of operations for an extended period of time. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, and (g) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized loss on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (i) stock-based compensation, (j) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (k) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.8%, 13.5%, and 26.0% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the 2022, 2021, and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

1 See our October 11, 2022 news release on 4Q22 sales for more details.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues





























Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 29,812

41.8 %

$ 23,960

43.6 %

$ 113,316

42.3 %

$ 86,685

44.4 % Sales of food and merchandise 10,666

14.9 %

10,906

19.9 %

44,294

16.6 %

41,111

21.1 % Service revenues 26,067

36.5 %

17,019

31.0 %

93,888

35.1 %

55,461

28.4 % Other 4,833

6.8 %

3,056

5.6 %

16,122

6.0 %

12,001

6.1 % Total revenues 71,378

100.0 %

54,941

100.0 %

267,620

100.0 %

195,258

100.0 % Operating expenses





























Cost of goods sold





























Alcoholic beverages sold 5,248

17.6 %

4,270

17.8 %

20,155

17.8 %

15,883

18.3 % Food and merchandise sold 3,781

35.4 %

3,833

35.1 %

15,537

35.1 %

13,794

33.6 % Service and other 147

0.5 %

70

0.3 %

317

0.3 %

374

0.6 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items

shown below) 9,176

12.9 %

8,173

14.9 %

36,009

13.5 %

30,051

15.4 % Salaries and wages 18,025

25.3 %

14,071

25.6 %

68,447

25.6 %

50,627

25.9 % Selling, general and administrative 22,352

31.3 %

15,141

27.6 %

78,847

29.5 %

54,608

28.0 % Depreciation and amortization 4,755

6.7 %

2,041

3.7 %

12,391

4.6 %

8,238

4.2 % Other charges (gains), net (890)

-1.2 %

11,898

21.7 %

467

0.2 %

13,186

6.8 % Total operating expenses 53,418

74.8 %

51,324

93.4 %

196,161

73.3 %

156,710

80.3 % Income from operations 17,960

25.2 %

3,617

6.6 %

71,459

26.7 %

38,548

19.7 % Other income (expenses)





























Interest expense (3,454)

-4.8 %

(2,913)

-5.3 %

(11,950)

-4.5 %

(9,992)

-5.1 % Interest income 90

0.1 %

59

0.1 %

411

0.2 %

253

0.1 % Non-operating gains (losses), net -

0.0 %

(26)

0.0 %

211

0.1 %

5,330

2.7 % Income before income taxes 14,596

20.4 %

737

1.3 %

60,131

22.5 %

34,139

17.5 % Income tax expense (benefit) 4,015

5.6 %

(1,551)

-2.8 %

14,071

5.3 %

3,989

2.0 % Net income 10,581

14.8 %

2,288

4.2 %

46,060

17.2 %

30,150

15.4 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 31

0.0 %

12

0.0 %

(19)

0.0 %

186

0.1 % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 10,612

14.9 %

$ 2,300

4.2 %

$ 46,041

17.2 %

$ 30,336

15.5 %































Earnings per share





























Basic and diluted $ 1.15





$ 0.26





$ 4.91





$ 3.37



































Weighted average shares outstanding





























Basic and diluted 9,249,864





8,999,910





9,383,445





9,004,744



































Dividends per share $ 0.05





$ 0.04





$ 0.19





$ 0.16





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA













Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 10,612

$ 2,300

$ 46,041

$ 30,336 Income tax expense 4,015

(1,551)

14,071

3,989 Interest expense, net 3,364

2,854

11,539

9,739 Settlement of lawsuits 708

1,069

1,417

1,349 Impairment of assets 166

11,940

1,888

13,612 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (1,709)

(67)

(2,375)

(522) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(138)

(5,329) Unrealized loss on equity securities (1)

26

-

84 Gain on insurance (55)

(1,044)

(463)

(1,253) Depreciation and amortization 4,755

2,041

12,391

8,238 Stock-based compensation 2,353

-

2,353

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,208

$ 17,568

$ 86,724

$ 60,243















Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income













Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 10,612

$ 2,300

$ 46,041

$ 30,336 Amortization of intangibles 1,994

49

2,118

258 Settlement of lawsuits 708

1,069

1,417

1,349 Impairment of assets 166

11,940

1,888

13,612 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (1,709)

(67)

(2,375)

(522) Costs and charges related to debt refinancing -

694

-

694 Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(138)

(5,329) Unrealized loss on equity securities (1)

26

-

84 Gain on insurance (55)

(1,044)

(463)

(1,253) Stock-based compensation 2,353

-

2,353

- Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance -

(632)

343

(632) Net income tax effect (670)

(143)

(729)

(1,845) Non-GAAP net income $ 13,398

$ 14,192

$ 50,455

$ 36,752















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares 9,249,864

8,999,910

9,383,445

9,004,744 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.15

$ 0.26

$ 4.91

$ 3.37 Amortization of intangibles 0.22

0.01

0.23

0.03 Settlement of lawsuits 0.08

0.12

0.15

0.15 Impairment of assets 0.02

1.33

0.20

1.51 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (0.18)

(0.01)

(0.25)

(0.06) Costs and charges related to debt refinancing -

0.08

-

0.08 Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(0.01)

(0.59) Unrealized loss on equity securities (0.00)

0.00

-

0.01 Gain on insurance (0.01)

(0.12)

(0.05)

(0.14) Stock-based compensation 0.25

-

0.25

- Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance -

(0.07)

0.04

(0.07) Net income tax effect (0.07)

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.20) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.45

$ 1.58

$ 5.38

$ 4.08















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income











Income from operations $ 17,960

$ 3,617

$ 71,459

$ 38,548 Amortization of intangibles 1,994

49

2,118

258 Settlement of lawsuits 708

1,069

1,417

1,349 Impairment of assets 166

11,940

1,888

13,612 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (1,709)

(67)

(2,375)

(522) Costs and charges related to debt refinancing -

57

-

57 Gain on insurance (55)

(1,044)

(463)

(1,253) Stock-based compensation 2,353

-

2,353

- Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,417

$ 15,621

$ 76,397

$ 52,049















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin











GAAP operating margin 25.2 %

6.6 %

26.7 %

19.7 % Amortization of intangibles 2.8 %

0.1 %

0.8 %

0.1 % Settlement of lawsuits 1.0 %

1.9 %

0.5 %

0.7 % Impairment of assets 0.2 %

21.7 %

0.7 %

7.0 % Gain on sale of businesses and assets -2.4 %

-0.1 %

-0.9 %

-0.3 % Costs and charges related to debt refinancing 0.0 %

0.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Gain on insurance -0.1 %

-1.9 %

-0.2 %

-0.6 % Stock-based compensation 3.3 %

0.0 %

0.9 %

0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 30.0 %

28.4 %

28.5 %

26.7 %















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 17,755

$ 9,774

$ 64,509

$ 41,991 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 3,213

1,299

5,598

5,907 Free cash flow $ 14,542

$ 8,475

$ 58,911

$ 36,084

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues













Nightclubs $ 56,612

$ 40,333

$ 206,251

$ 137,348 Bombshells 14,032

14,403

59,925

56,621 Other 734

205

1,444

1,289

$ 71,378

$ 54,941

$ 267,620

$ 195,258















Income (loss) from operations













Nightclubs $ 22,477

$ 6,502

$ 82,798

$ 43,815 Bombshells 2,169

3,001

11,504

13,264 Other 216

(72)

57

35 Corporate (6,902)

(5,814)

(22,900)

(18,566)

$ 17,960

$ 3,617

$ 71,459

$ 38,548

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)









































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 22,477

$ 2,169

$ 216

$ (6,902)

$ 17,960

$ 6,502

$ 3,001

$ (72)

$ (5,814)

$ 3,617 Amortization of intangibles 1,925

1

61

7

1,994

46

3

-

-

49 Stock-based compensation -

-

-

2,353

2,353

-

-

-

-

- Settlement of lawsuits 709

-

-

(1)

708

38

21

-

1,010

1,069 Costs and charges related to debt refinancing -

-

-

-

-

17

-

-

40

57 Impairment of assets 166

-

-

-

166

11,940

-

-

-

11,940 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (1,666)

-

-

(43)

(1,709)

(82)

16

-

(1)

(67) Gain on insurance (55)

-

-

-

(55)

(1,044)

-

-

-

(1,044) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 23,556

$ 2,170

$ 277

$ (4,586)

$ 21,417

$ 17,417

$ 3,041

$ (72)

$ (4,765)

$ 15,621







































GAAP operating margin 39.7 %

15.5 %

29.4 %

-9.7 %

25.2 %

16.1 %

20.8 %

-35.1 %

-10.6 %

6.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin 41.6 %

15.5 %

37.7 %

-6.4 %

30.0 %

43.2 %

21.1 %

-35.1 %

-8.7 %

28.4 %

















































































For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022

For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 82,798

$ 11,504

$ 57

$ (22,900)

$ 71,459

$ 43,815

$ 13,264

$ 35

$ (18,566)

$ 38,548 Amortization of intangibles 2,042

6

61

9

2,118

187

14

57

-

258 Stock-based compensation -

-

-

2,353

2,353

-

-

-

-

- Settlement of lawsuits 1,287

18

-

112

1,417

275

59

5

1,010

1,349 Costs and charges related to debt refinancing -

-

-

-

-

17

-

-

40

57 Impairment of assets 1,238

650

-

-

1,888

13,612

-

-

-

13,612 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (2,010)

17

-

(382)

(2,375)

(580)

72

-

(14)

(522) Gain on insurance (463)

-

-

-

(463)

(1,209)

-

-

(44)

(1,253) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 84,892

$ 12,195

$ 118

$ (20,808)

$ 76,397

$ 56,117

$ 13,409

$ 97

$ (17,574)

$ 52,049







































GAAP operating margin 40.1 %

19.2 %

3.9 %

-8.6 %

26.7 %

31.9 %

23.4 %

2.7 %

-9.5 %

19.7 % Non-GAAP operating margin 41.2 %

20.4 %

8.2 %

-7.8 %

28.5 %

40.9 %

23.7 %

7.5 %

-9.0 %

26.7 %

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 10,581

$ 2,288

$ 46,060

$ 30,150 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash













provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 4,755

2,041

12,391

8,238 Deferred income tax benefit 3,489

(823)

3,080

(1,253) Gain on sale of businesses and assets (1,688)

(88)

(2,970)

(714) Impairment of assets 166

11,940

1,888

13,612 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1)

26

-

84 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 115

151

314

311 Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(83)

(5,298) Stock-based compensation 2,353

-

2,353

- Noncash lease expense 882

447

2,607

1,729 Gain on insurance (55)

(1,043)

(463)

(1,337) Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable -

(58)

753

(80) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (3,586)

(5,078)

(175)

(769) Inventories (62)

(180)

(554)

(287) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 3,658

1,774

387

4,120 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (2,852)

(1,623)

(1,079)

(6,515) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,755

9,774

64,509

41,991 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 6,058

2,202

10,669

5,415 Proceeds from insurance 133

858

648

1,152 Proceeds from notes receivable 55

35

182

130 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (6,830)

(2,723)

(24,003)

(13,511) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (10,991)

-

(55,293)

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,575)

372

(67,797)

(6,814) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from debt obligations -

36,314

35,820

38,490 Payments on debt obligations (4,180)

(38,333)

(14,894)

(49,178) Purchase of treasury stock (3,040)

-

(15,097)

(1,794) Payment of dividends (462)

(360)

(1,784)

(1,440) Payment of loan origination costs (18)

(1,149)

(463)

(1,174) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,700)

(3,528)

3,582

(15,096) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,520)

6,618

294

20,081 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 37,500

29,068

35,686

15,605 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 35,980

$ 35,686

$ 35,980

$ 35,686

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,980

$ 35,686 Accounts receivable, net 8,510

7,570 Current portion of notes receivable 230

220 Inventories 3,893

2,659 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,499

1,928 Assets held for sale 1,049

4,887 Total current assets 51,161

52,950 Property and equipment, net 224,615

175,952 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,048

24,308 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,691

2,839 Goodwill 67,767

39,379 Intangibles, net 144,049

67,824 Other assets 1,407

1,367 Total assets $ 530,738

$ 364,619







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,482

$ 4,408 Accrued liabilities 11,328

10,403 Current portion of long-term debt, net 11,896

6,434 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,795

1,780 Total current liabilities 31,501

23,025 Deferred tax liability, net 30,562

19,137 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 190,567

118,734 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 36,001

24,150 Other long-term liabilities 349

350 Total liabilities 288,980

185,396







Commitments and contingencies













Equity





Preferred stock -

- Common stock 92

90 Additional paid-in capital 67,227

50,040 Retained earnings 173,950

129,693 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 241,269

179,823 Noncontrolling interests 489

(600) Total equity 241,758

179,223 Total liabilities and equity $ 530,738

$ 364,619

