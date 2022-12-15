AiFi Named RTIH Innovation Awards Winner in Payments Innovation

The autonomous retail provider partnered with Compass Group UK&I to launch the first completely frictionless store in the United Kingdom

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi , the most flexible AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy autonomous shopping solutions, today announced it was named by The Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH) as the winner of the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards in the Payments Innovation category.

The winning project was a Compass Group United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I) store implementing AiFi's autonomous computer vision technology. As the first completely frictionless store in the United Kingdom and across the entire food services sector in Europe, the AiFi store allows shoppers to purchase items without having to wait in line or stop to scan or pay.

"Our partnership with Compass Group to provide a frictionless shopping experience has changed the game for food services in the UK," said Steve Carlin, CEO of AiFi. "We're honored to be recognized by an industry leader in retail technology for our AI-powered solution."

In its fourth year, RTIH's Innovation Award celebrates global tech innovation in a fast moving omnichannel world. The awards' winners and highly recommended companies were announced across 14 categories during a sold-out event in central London on Tuesday, December 6. Sponsored by PMC, 3D Cloud by Marxent, CADS, FreedomPay, and Critizr, the event was attended by retailers, tech suppliers, members of our judging panel, and sponsors.

"This award recognises payment initiatives that are both innovative and customer and retailer friendly," shared RTIH on its announcement page. RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said, "Innovation and technology play a critical role in the success of the retail sector, so it is great to recognise standout examples through our awards."

AiFi has launched more than 100 stores around the world. Showcasing its ability to scale with each individual partner, AiFi has deployed more than half of its stores with Poland's largest convenience store chain, Żabka, and works with other partners such as Compass Group, ALDI, Carrefour, Choice Market, Sodexo, Live Nation, and more. Learn more at aifi.com .

About AiFi

AiFi provides the most flexible AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy and scale autonomous shopping solutions across their businesses. Leveraging computer vision, AiFi adapts to existing store formats without the need for shelf sensors, and provides advanced tracking algorithms that can scale up to 10,000 square feet to support various shopper journeys such as an app, credit card, gated, or hybrid entry. AiFi works with top retailers worldwide such as ALDI South Group, Carrefour, Compass Group, Żabka Group, REWE, and Verizon. AiFi has the highest number of computer vision powered autonomous stores across the globe. The company has raised a total of $80 million from investors including Verizon Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Mithril Capital, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, Plum Alley, Duke Angel Network, Reaction, GS Future, Drive Catalyst, and Evolution.

