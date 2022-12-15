Datadog Named a Leader in AIOps by Independent Research Firm

Analyst report evaluated Datadog as a leader based on the strength of its current offering and its strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022. The research identifies, evaluates and scores the 11 top vendors offering products with AIOps capabilities. The Forrester report stated that Datadog leads the pack in data insights and visualizations.

"Feedback from our customers drives our product decisions. We are focused on how we can provide customers with the best possible products and continuously innovate to predict and meet their needs," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "We believe our position as a Leader in Forrester's Wave for AIOps further validates our approach and our ability to deliver value to our customers both now and in the future."

Forrester analysts noted that, of the companies evaluated, Datadog has an R&D team boasting the highest number of data scientists dedicated to machine learning and artificial intelligence product advancements.

"Cloud-native organizations and those moving large portions of their operations to the cloud will be well served by Datadog's strengths in observability, OOTB integrations, and data-handling capabilities," the Forrester report said in the research.

The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022 is available now for download: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/forrester-wave-aiops-2022/

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

