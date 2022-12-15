HELLAS CONSTRUCTION TO INSTALL TRACK & ATHLETIC FIELD FOR LIBERTY HILL ISD'S THIRD MIDDLE SCHOOL

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas Construction will begin construction in February 2023 at Liberty Hill ISD's third middle school, installing a new athletic field with a Matrix® Helix™ synthetic turf system, a Cushdrain® shock pad, and an epiQ Tracks® S200 running track.

The new field will feature Hellas' premiere synthetic turf system designed for superior athlete safety, and prolonged field performance.

The Matrix Helix turf system features corkscrew shaped monofilament fibers that are extremely stable and durable with shape memory technology that allows the fibers to bounce back after impact. The Helix technology also secures the infill to prevent migration and "splash-out," providing a uniform and aesthetically pleasing playing surface.

Below the surface, the field will include a Cushdrain shock pad which is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation. The Cushdrain provides planarity to the field, will hold its form throughout multiple turf life cycles and allows for better drainage of the field. Most importantly, the shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.

The running track around the field will be resurfaced with epiQ Track S200, a porous, paved-in-place running track comprised of a bottom layer of polyurethane bound rubber granules topped with a spray-applied coat of one or two component polyurethane and EPDM granules. epiQ Tracks S200 is made of eco-friendly, non-petroleum-based materials.

Liberty Hill Middle School #3 is the third system Hellas Construction has installed for Liberty Hill Independent School District following the track and football field at Liberty Hill High School and the track and football field at Santa Rita Middle School.

Hellas has operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets near and around offices in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami. Hellas is the choice partner for synthetic turf fields, tracks, and tennis courts for K-12 schools nationwide.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, track, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Liberty Hill ISD - Liberty Hill Independent School District is a 5A public school district based in Liberty Hill, a rural community in the Texas Hill Country, 30 miles northwest of Austin. The 100 square miles of the school district is located entirely within western Williamson County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the state as well as the nation. Enrolling more than 1,000 students each year, Liberty Hill ISD is one of the fastest growing school districts in the nation.

