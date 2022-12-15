JRW Realty Helps Institutional Buyer Acquire a GIANT-Anchored Center in Pennsylvania

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, has announced that it recently facilitated the purchase of a 95,186-square-foot shopping center anchored by a GIANT Food Store in the Allentown suburb of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. Aaron Bush, a real estate associate at JRW Realty, coordinated the transaction on behalf of one of the firm's institutional buyers. JLL represented the seller.

"We are thrilled to have sourced another high-quality grocery-anchored asset for our client," Bush said. "The impressive performance of the GIANT anchor combined with the appealing demographic trends in this market attest to the attractiveness of this property and will support its continued strong performance for the new owner."

Bush said JRW Realty's institutional buyers are actively engaged in purchasing net-leased real estate tenanted by grocery stores like GIANT, including Kroger, Market 32, Hy-Vee, and Publix. He added they also acquire net-leased properties occupied by high-performing, creditworthy tenants that provide pharmaceutical, medical, and other necessity-based goods and services.

