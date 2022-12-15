RAPPORT LONDON WATCH WINDERS, WATCH BOXES & JEWELRY CASES OFFERED AT FRED SEGAL FOR THE HOLIDAYS

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Katie Goldblatt, director of British heritage brand Rapport London, preservers of time since 1898, announced that items from her family's fourth-generation luxury watch and jewelry accessories business are being offered as part of Fred Segal's new gift department curation in the United States.

Rapport London at Fred Segal for the Holidays

A lifestyle assortment of watch winders, watch boxes, jewelry trunks and cases, and travel accessories from the upscale British company were hand-picked for new Fred Segal Gift departments by the renowned, Los Angeles-based specialty store. The specialty gift departments recently launched in all three Los Angeles locations (West Hollywood, Malibu, and Studio City, which opened in November) as well as a pop-up location in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City that opened in November, running through the holiday season.

"We are so excited to offer Rapport's beautifully crafted products in our new gift section at Fred Segal," says Thérèse Lotman, executive vice president of Global Icons, the company that acquired Fred Segal in 2019, and wife of Global Icons founder and CEO Jeff Lotman. "I have also developed the store's designer vintage brand, FOUND by Fred Segal, which features a special collection of vintage watches. Rapport's selection of luxury watch accessories, such as their leather watch pouches, wood enameled watch boxes and exquisite carbon fiber watch winders, pair beautifully with our vintage watches or as a standalone gift for the sophisticated buyer."

FOUND by Fred Segal debuted in 2021 as a unique, hand-selected assortment of vintage and upcycled apparel, shoes, accessories and timepieces for men and women.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be included at Fred Segal's iconic shopping destinations in California, New York and also available to purchase online," says Goldblatt, also the great-granddaughter of the founder of Rapport London. "As a family business, we appreciate the connection of working with the Lotman family business. It is the start of an exciting partnership and our first presence in a conceptual lifestyle store in California. We have significantly grown our outlets in the U.S. over the last 18 months, and it's a great accolade that we now have a physical presence and a partner on the west coast. The selection of products represent our craft, quality and heritage and I know will be appreciated by their audience."

ABOUT RAPPORT LONDON

Designed to preserve and maintain investment value of fine jewelry and premium time pieces, Rapport London's handcrafted products appeal to watch connoisseurs and discerning shoppers alike. The range includes automatic watch winders and accessories catering to luxury watch collectors, pocket watches, and upscale leather and wooden gifts for ladies and gentlemen. The brand also produces a range of specialty trunks designed to house watch winders, jewelry and specialty accessories.

The British-based company was originally founded in 1898 by Maurice A. Rapport, who at the age of twenty produced his first timepiece. It was so well received that M. A. Rapport & Co. Ltd. was born, and the clocks produced by the company ultimately graced fine homes throughout the world. Now, three generations later, Maurice's grandson Derek is chairman of Rapport London, while Goldblatt and Oliver Rapport (also a grandson of Maurice) serve as active co-directors. The family-run business has always stood by three key principles: innovation, quality and service.

The latest watch winders boast features such as fingerprint access and touchscreen control panels. The company prides itself by being on the cutting edge of new technology, while sourcing the most exquisite leathers, suedes, wood and metal accessories from around the globe. The Rapport team of master craftsmen and artisans creates world class handcrafted products, designed to be handed down from generation to generation.

