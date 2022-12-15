Sameday Health Launches Single Swab Test for COVID-19, Flu, and RSV

The pioneering nasal swab test conveniently provides 3-in-1 diagnoses to inform optimal care and treatment amid the tripledemic

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health, a nationwide testing and wellness provider, today announced the launch of its single swab test for COVID-19, influenza A/B strains, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This cutting-edge medical testing solution — currently offered in Los Angeles clinics with plans to soon expand statewide — delivers reliable results, unmatched efficiency, and peace of mind amid the "tripledemic."

The CDC has identified the recent spike in RSV, the onset of new COVID-19 variants, and the most severe U.S. flu season in decades as the "perfect storm for a terrible holiday season." Across the United States, several cities and counties — including Los Angeles County — are once again encouraging preventative measures, including regular testing and wearing masks in indoor spaces. Particularly amid the seasonal uptick of indoor gatherings and illnesses, using a single swab and specimen to test for COVID-19, flu, and RSV without needing to use subsequent tests streamlines the diagnostic and treatment process.

"RSV has predominantly been a virus that negatively affects children, infants, and the elderly; as a result, most RSV tests that exist today are only approved for ages less than five. But ruling out or quickly identifying RSV can be particularly critical for children, those over the age of 65, and/or those with underlying health conditions who are experiencing a fever, runny nose, sore throat, coughing, and general fatigue," said Patrick Emad, Executive VP and Head of Clinics of Sameday Health. "We knew it would be extremely valuable for Sameday Health to find a more efficient way to provide diagnoses for COVID-19, flu, and RSV without the hassle of needing three different tests. In offering this single swab test, we aim to improve individual health outcomes while minimizing negative community impact like the risk of rapid local spread and overwhelmed hospitals."

The new testing service utilizes laboratory-developed nasal swabs to test for the three illnesses, delivering results within 24 hours. Participating Sameday Health clinics offer the test for $250 via a self-payer option, with an insurance payment option to come shortly. Testing purchased by patients through Sameday Health is ordered by a licensed healthcare professional authorized to order laboratory testing in accordance with state laws.

In addition to its new respiratory flu test, Sameday Health offers a wide menu of testing and other medical services, including urgent care, house calls, IV drip therapy, wellness injections, and therapy. Visit Sameday Health's website to learn more or book an appointment.

