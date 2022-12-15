Stellantis at CES 2023: Cutting-edge Mobility That Is Electric, Customer Centric and Sustainable

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis N.V. brings its vision for a new era of cutting-edge freedom of mobility to CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2023, highlighted by reveals of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception Concepts that demonstrate future visions of customer-focused innovations. (PRNewswire)

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception Concepts will demonstrate future visions of customer-focused innovations during keynote on January 5

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to highlight industry-leading drive for carbon net zero by 2038 and the breakthrough innovations that will improve customer experience on all dimensions

Stellantis stand highlights brands and technologies that deliver clean, safe and affordable mobility; virtual experience also available

Stellantis N.V. brings its vision for a new era of cutting-edge freedom of mobility to CES 2023, the greatest worldwide event for technology in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2023.

Stellantis leads the industry with a commitment to be carbon net zero by 2038 – a goal that demands innovation and a complete rethinking of the entire business. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has been invited by CES to deliver a keynote about Stellantis' vision on Thursday, January 5, in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom.

"We are showing at CES the best of our tech aimed at delighting our customers and addressing today's biggest global challenge, climate change," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. "You will see how we are bringing propulsion that is electrified and emission free, how our software is making mobility easier and safer, and how sustainability is rooted in all our decisions. Our drive to achieve carbon net zero emissions by 2038 is our north star."

Highlights of the keynote presentation include the global debuts of the Peugeot Inception Concept, presented by Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson, and the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept, presented by Ram CEO Mike Koval. For those who will not be in Las Vegas, the Stellantis keynote presentation will be live streamed.

Elements of the Stellantis display, located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, at CES 2023 include:

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept: Loaded with exclusive advanced technology features and based on STLA Frame, the BEV-by-design body-on-frame architecture, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment.

Peugeot Inception Concept: On display after its global reveal, the Peugeot Inception Concept showcases the emotion of design and future vision for the brand with a cockpit that reinvents the automobile experience, redesigns the interior space and reshapes driving gestures around the next generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit.

Jeep® Brand 4xe: The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is now enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. Jeep with 100% of its models with an electrified variant by 2025, is in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing off-road Zero Emission and autonomous freedom on trails.

Chrysler: Previews the first North American applications of new Stellantis connectivity and introduces the latest developments in its commitment to launch the first Chrysler battery electric vehicle in 2025 and offer a full battery electric portfolio in 2028.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT BEV: This concept reimagines what an amplified e-muscle car will be and offers a glimpse at Dodge's electric future in a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge with zero-emission propulsion.

FIAT: FIAT will demonstrate the "FIAT Metaverse Store," the world's first metaverse-powered interactive showroom. An immersive and simple brand experience. Already online and live at the Microsoft booth at CES.

Free2move: The mobility service brand of Stellantis delivers a one-stop-shop, 360-degree multimodal platform that seamlessly adapts to consumers' needs, whether private or professional. This agile, scalable and modular software platform is ready to integrate all the future mobility services such as micro mobility or autonomous transportation.

The Stellantis CES 2023 virtual experience goes live January 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST and at 12 a.m. CET on January 6 at www.stellantis2023ces.com.

Stellantis corporate, technical and brand executives will be present at CES 2023.

The Stellantis keynote at CES 2023 is scheduled for 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST/11 p.m. CET on January 5, 2023. Details on press materials related to the event and streaming broadcast of the presentation will be available at a later date and posted on the Company's corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider.

