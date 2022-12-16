InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Headphones (CPC-671)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of headphones that would create an effect similar to placing the hands over the ears in a concave manner," said an inventor, from E. Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the BRIGHT SOUND. My design could ultimately enhance the listening experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for headphones. In doing so, it enhances audio clarity. It also helps block out exterior or ambient noise and sound. As a result, it allows the user to immerse himself in listening. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for music/media enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-671, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp