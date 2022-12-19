EBLUXE HAIR, A SMALL BUSINESS WITH A BIG HEART

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The generosity of one small business has warmed the hearts of many. This holiday season EBLUXE HAIR held their first annual "Nominate a Family in Need" campaign and was able to give back over $1,000 to those within their community. Watch Here

"The gratitude we received was priceless," said owner Tee Johnson. "This is something we want to continue in the future, and with the support of sponsors and donations we can have an even greater impact next year. Donate Here.

"It is such a good feeling to be able to give back," added Johnson's daughter Sierra. "I know there are individuals who are struggling; it is truly liberating to know that we were able to make their holiday better."

We commend this small business owner for their generosity and applaud them for having a giving spirit. Their act of kindness is a reminder of what the holidays are all about.

EBLUXE HAIR & EBLUXE CARES

The mother-daughter duo behind EBLUXE HAIR continues to provide consumers with Hair Extensions that are like no other and are of the highest caliber. Their recently founded non-profit EBLUXE CARES, is a 501c3 whose mission is to empower teens and cancer thrivers (those living with cancer) to rediscover what it means to live, while learning to celebrate and accept oneself completely.

