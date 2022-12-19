InventHelp Inventor Develops New Punching Bag Wrap (SGJ-185)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a boxing coach and I wanted to create a punching bag wrap to mimic an actual opponent to help improve technique and skill," said an inventor, from Taylorsville, Utah, "so I invented the SHADOW BAG. My design would offer a realistic self-coaching tool to optimize visualization while shadow boxing."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique accessory for a punching/boxing bag. In doing so, it enhances visualization by mimicking an actual opponent and it allows for proper training of multiple boxing techniques. It also would not require permanent alterations to an existing, pre-owned boxing bag. The invention features a realistic and functional design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for boxing enthusiasts, kickboxers, martial arts users, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

