InventHelp Inventor Develops Welded Wire Prop (RSJ-142)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly versatile means to enliven various areas within a home or upon its exterior to celebrate holidays, special occasions, sport seasons, etc." said inventor from Diamond Bar, CA "I came up with the idea because I wanted something fun for the whole family."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

Invention would provide an eye-catching addition to the interior or the exterior of a home which could be quite a conversation piece. The design of this product could provide purchasers with an endless amount of ways to customize its appearance.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSJ-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp