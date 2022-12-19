MODERN MOBILITY AIDS, INC. ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mobility Aids Inc, (OTC: MDRM) also known as Galileo Life Sciences, Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to present this year-end shareholder letter to provide an overview of our company's performance in the past year and share our plans for the future.

Over the past year, our primary focus has been on launching virtual-care clinics in Ontario. We are pleased to report that this strategic initiative has been a success and we have seen an increasing demand for our virtual-care services. In addition to offering primary care at our clinics, we have started providing the annual "truck driver physicals" as required by Ontario law

We are excited to announce that one of the most significant achievements of the year was that we have completed our due diligence on 2542153 Ontario Ltd and expect to complete the transaction in January of 2023. This acquisition will greatly enhance our physician roster, allowing us to expand our virtual care services and reach even more patients. 2542153 Ontario Ltd has gross revenue of over a million dollars per year and is a supplier of medical-grade personal protection equipment to hospitals and other customers

In addition to our virtual-care services and the potential acquisition of 2542153 Ontario Ltd, we have also made strides in other areas of our business. We are in high-level discussions to launch virtual-care in West Africa, which will enable local physicians to provide healthcare to the population residing in remote areas who would otherwise have to travel great distances to access care. This is a significant opportunity for us to positively impact the health and well-being of these communities and expand our operations in this region.

The company has engaged "Digital-Care" https://digital-care.net/ a leading developer of telehealth platforms. With the guidance of our physicians, Digital Care will custom-design our platform which can be deployed globally. This new platform will allow us to offer a wider range of virtual-care services, such as mental health, chronic pain management, and patient home monitoring services. We believe this platform will be the key driver of growth for our company in the coming years.

Looking ahead, we are confident that our virtual-care offering will continue to grow and evolve as more and more patients turn to remote care as a convenient and effective alternative to traditional in-person primary care without affecting the quality of care. Our planned acquisitions, partnerships, and our relationship with "Digital-Care" will position us well for the future.

In the first quarter of 2023, we plan to get our financials audited and become a fully reporting company on the OTC markets. We expect to report revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, and we believe this will be a significant milestone for our company.

Overall, we are thrilled with the progress we have made and are confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our shareholders. We remain committed to excellence and to delivering the highest level of care to our patients.

Thank you for your continued support

Sincerely

Tito Di Marco

CEO

About Modern Mobility Aids Inc.

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. has recently revamped its corporate infrastructure and now plans to direct its focus and energies on multibillion-dollar Virtual Care services. Through the formation of its new business model, the Company expects to implement an aggressive campaign in order to seek out technologies, medical experts, and opportunities within the healthcare sector. around the globe. The Company is confident that strategic acquisitions and first-stage investments will play a pivotal role in the Company's success in building a successful global entity.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) potential acquisitions, (iii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iv) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect, "intend", "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with OTCIQ.

Contact: Modern Mobility Aids Inc.

Tito DiMarco

Email: tdimarco@mdrminc.com

Phone : 416 254 2581

