Elektrobit Software Now Available in Continental CAEdge Framework, First Full-Stack Software-Hardware Solution for Software-Defined Vehicles

Elektrobit Software Now Available in Continental CAEdge Framework, First Full-Stack Software-Hardware Solution for Software-Defined Vehicles

Highly integrated solution accelerates the development of next-generation vehicles

Brings together Continental's high-performance compute controller with Elektrobit's production-proven software for Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR and OTA updates

Companies demonstrating joint solution at CES 2023

ERLANGEN, Germany, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit today announced that its software is now available in the Continental Automotive Edge (CAEdge) framework, providing automakers and Tier 1 suppliers with the first full-stack software-hardware architecture solution for developing software-defined vehicles. CAEdge brings together Continental's high-performance computer (HPC) with Elektrobit's production-proven software for Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR and over-the-air (OTA) updates in a single platform, allowing them to accelerate the development of their next-generation vehicles.

Elektrobit software is now available in the Continental Automotive Edge (CAEdge) framework, providing automakers and Tier 1 suppliers with the first full-stack software-hardware architecture solution for developing software-defined vehicles. (PRNewswire)

With Elektrobit software, CAEdge enables OEMs and Tier 1s to dramatically reduce development cycles.

With the addition of Elektrobit software, the highly integrated software-hardware solution saves carmakers valuable time and resources by eliminating the time-consuming process of sourcing and integrating software on their own. Continental and Elektrobit have collaborated for many years on HPC-based projects, and this experience and tight integration of hardware and software allows carmakers to move seamlessly from predevelopment to series development of vehicles, using the same hardware, software, and tools.

CAEdge enables OEMs and Tier 1s to dramatically reduce development cycles. CAEdge lets them begin developing end-user applications—the unique features and functions that will differentiate their vehicles from the competition—nearly immediately. One commercial vehicle OEM was able to start developing applications within two weeks of using the framework; the alternative approach to sourcing and setting the necessary software development stack would have taken several months.

"Software-Defined Vehicles requires accelerated development of customer-facing systems. Elektrobit and Continental have worked together on many HPC projects. We're now pleased to extend our field-tested products and expertise to all OEMs and Tier 1s in a single, highly integrated solution," said Martin Schleicher, head of software strategy, Continental. "With CAEdge we are providing a highly integrated solution that enables a quick start and smooth transition to vehicle hardware."

The following Elektrobit products are integrated in the CAEdge framework HPC Development Kit:

EB corbos (EB corbos Linux, EB corbos AdaptiveCore, EB corbos Hypervisor) – a complete development suite for Adaptive AUTOSAR

EB tresos AutoCore – the industry-leading implementation of Classic AUTOSAR-compliant basic software for automotive ECUs

EB cadian Sync – a reliable, flexible, and secure toolchain for OTA software and firmware updates

"All OEMs are challenged with creating the architectures for their next-generation vehicles—their unique automotive OSes. Key to these are standardized software platform products for Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR and OTA updates," said Michael Robertson, vice president, head of products and strategy, Elektrobit. "By partnering with Continental, we're saving our customers the time, money and hassle associated with integrating these on their own. This frees up their time and budgets to focus on what's really important: developing the customer-facing applications that will differentiate their vehicles from the competition."

Elektrobit will be demonstrating the solution with Continental at CES 2023. To schedule a demonstration, email CES2023@elektrobit.com.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

Media contacts

Elektrobit – Global

Silvia Lutz-Bartels

Head of Global Public Relations, Elektrobit

Mobile: +49 174 8107570

Email: Silvia.lutz-bartels@elektrobit.com

Elektrobit – North America

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications for Elektrobit

Mobile: +1 530 864 0136

Email: sdepa@breakawaycom.com

Elektrobit logo (PRNewsFoto/Elektrobit) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elektrobit