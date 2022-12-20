nClouds Advances to No. 20 Among Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs

AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Continues MSP Momentum on ChannelE2E Annual List

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( www.nclouds.com ), a Premier Tier Services Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a leading provider of managed cloud services, was recognized as the No. 20 MSP on ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2022 ( http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250 ).

nClouds is an award-winning provider of AWS and DevOps consulting and implementation services, AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and leading public cloud MSP. (PRNewsfoto/nClouds, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our mission is to deliver accelerated growth – but coupled with industry-leading innovation and customer satisfaction."

The fifth-annual list and research from ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance information resource, identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on AWS and other public cloud vendors. nClouds was previously No. 24 (2021), No. 34 (2020), and No. 152 (2019). The company provides managed services for DevOps, observability, site reliability engineering (SRE), 24/7 support, and cost optimization, among other services.

"We appreciate the recognition of our continued growth in managed services with our valued clients," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of nClouds. "Our mission is to deliver accelerated growth – but coupled with industry-leading innovation and customer satisfaction. Growth comes in concert with maintaining and even improving nClouds' NPS score of 84 which is near twice the industry average."

This latest recognition further distinguishes a year of accelerated momentum for nClouds. Earlier in 2022, nClouds was acquired by Charles Thayne Capital and CEO partner Shaun Ritchie . The company achieved AWS Solution Provider Partner (SPP) status and AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) . Further, nClouds was named to CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 (Pioneer 250) list for 2022 , the top managed service providers and consultants in North America.

View Channel E2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSP Partners list for 2022.

View 60-plus nClouds AWS case studies .

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning, technology-enabled provider of cloud and DevOps services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on the cloud that enable organizations to deliver innovation faster. nClouds provides services in the areas of modern cloud operations, DevOps, cloud migration, managed services, site reliability engineering (SRE), data & analytics, 24/7 support, and staff augmentation. The company is a leading public cloud MSP. For more information, visit nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

Industry recognition (selected): ChannelE2E MSP 250 (2022-2019), CRN MSP 500 – Pioneer 250 (2022, 2021), CRN Fast Growth 150 – #10 Fastest-Growing IT Solution Provider in North America (2021) at 235%, HfS Research Hot Vendor 2018, and DevOps Dozen 2017 – Best New DevOps Solutions Company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE nClouds