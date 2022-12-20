OneOncology Partners Add Practices and Physicians to National Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, announced recent significant practice growth and new physician hires across the platform.

(PRNewsfoto/OneOncology) (PRNewswire)

Added 159 physicians to its platform this year by adding practices and working with practices to hire physicians.

In the last six months, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) added 23 physicians from five practices; Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN) added four medical oncologists from two practices; Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (PCSRI) added four physicians from one practice; Mary Bird Perkins (MBP) added two medical oncologists from one practice; and Tennessee Oncology has added two medical oncologists from one practice.

So far in 2022, OneOncology has added 159 new physicians to its platform by adding practices and working with practices to hire physicians. These physicians practice across the continuum of care including medical oncology, breast surgical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, urology and primary care.

"Helping practice partners realize their growth plans is an important aspect of our contribution to their success," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Bringing on medical oncologists and differentiated health care services improves patient access to care and addresses health inequities in communities across the country. We welcome our new colleagues and look forward to working with them and sharing resources to enhance patient care."

NYCBS continues to add multi-specialty care by adding ten Suffolk County physicians from Patchogue-based Suffolk OBGYN, seven pain management physicians from the Pain Institute of Long Island in Port Jefferson, two urologists from Accord Physicians, who practice in Queens and Brooklyn, and an OBGYN, in Ronkonkoma. The practice also added two medical oncologists – Jagmohan Kalra, MD, who practices in Queens and Newburgh-based Umangi Patel, MD.

"We've grown throughout New York, adding cancer centers, oncology specialists as well other physician specialists to the NYCBS team," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO, NYCBS. "OneOncology has added jet fuel to our growth trajectory, enabling us to grow faster and expand patient access to care, especially in communities that historically have had inadequate cancer care options. Expanding our services to Poughkeepsie and the Newburgh area is a perfect launching pad for our practice to continue to grow and care for patients in the remainder of upstate New York."

LACN has also grown with the addition of medical oncologists, Robert Leibowitz, MD and Sharooz Eshaghian, MD, who both practice in Beverly Hills. LACN now has 16 physicians at 11 care sites across Los Angeles. MBP continues its growth with the addition of Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates' J. Ryan Shows, MD and Lauren Zatarain, MD, who practice in Baton Rouge. MBP also added the practice of medical oncologist, Constance Cole, MD. PCSRI enters the Philadelphia market by adding Associates in Hematology and Oncology, where Ray Vivacqua, MD and three other physicians treat patients at three suburban Philadelphia locations. And Tennessee Oncology also continues to grow recently adding a two-physician practice in Dalton, Georgia.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 850 cancer care providers care for approximately 500,000 patients at more than 175 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneOncology