Pioneers in the Non-Alcoholic Adult Beverage Industry, Better Rhodes, Announces Appointment of Executive Team Members

These additions to our team demonstrate our commitment to this emerging category and focus on bringing the best in the segment to the market in new and innovative ways.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce the expansion of our leadership team to include these seasoned experts across beverage, product development, sales, strategy and more," states Dan Stiller, CEO of Better Rhodes. "We believe 2023 and beyond will see a major shift in the demand for 'Better-for-You' adult beverages and the introduction of a next generation of brands bringing better quality and better choices. Better Rhodes' mission is to curate an industry leading collection of brands.

Dhimant Patel (Co-Founder and COO) continues to lead our Canadian business unit which is realizing strong traction in its first full year. Chris Becker (Founder) continues to focus on investor relations and thought leadership on the next generation of makers in the industry.

ABOUT BETTER RHODES: Better Rhodes focuses on developing and curating the best in 'Better-for-You' adult beverages, including alcohol-free and functional brands. We achieve this through dedicated capabilities in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Wholesale, digital discovery and data. Our award winning BetterWithout platform brings together proprietary industry insights, sales data and market knowledge to identify and pick the winners in this space.

With the rapid growth of the 'Better-for-You' beverage category, there has been a large influx in higher priced products with little differentiation. While there are some standouts already, to be counted in the next generation of successful 'Better-for-You' adult beverages, brands will require the best taste, a compelling story, operational excellence and capital. Our mission is to find and curate this collection of industry leading brands.

