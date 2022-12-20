Steel Dynamics to be Added to S&P500® Index

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, welcomed the news that the company is being added to the S&P 500® Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for benchmarks and investable indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average® as well as the S&P 500®. It is widely recognized as one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market.

"It is a great honor to be selected for inclusion in the S&P 500® index," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our founding almost 30 years ago, the Steel Dynamics team has created a best-in-class, innovative company that is committed to operating with the highest integrity. We thank all of those that contribute to our success — our loyal customers, vendors, communities, and shareholders. My heartfelt thanks also go to our extraordinary team members for their passion, innovation, and dedication to each other and to a spirit of excellence."

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

