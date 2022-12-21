RecNation Storage Completes "Texas Road Trip" with Rapid Expansion and Acquisition of a New RV Storage Facility in Austin

Positioned to Deliver Best-in-Class Recreational Storage Services to the Fastest-Growing City in the U.S.

Marks Entry into All Four Major Metropolitan Areas in Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicles and marine storage facilities, today announced that it has acquired its first premier recreational storage facility in Austin, Texas – officially marking the Company's expansion into all four major cities in Texas.

RecNation is the first institutional grade specialized storage company created to serve the growing need for recreational vehicle storage. The Company is focused on designing, building and operating premium recreational and marine storage facilities, as well as developing full-service recreational hubs across the country in an effort to cultivate a national community of outdoor enthusiasts. As a leading, best-in-class storage operator in the U.S., the Company has quickly expanded its footprint to serve a growing base of customers looking for safe, secure storage for their beloved toys.

The new facility is RecNation's 40th location in the U.S. and first facility in the Austin metropolitan area. Austin is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with several surrounding suburbs – including Georgetown and Leander, among others – highlighted as some of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021 by the U.S. Census Bureau.1 The city, which is known as the "Live Music Capital of the World" is quickly becoming one of the top residential locations and sought-after travel destinations for families of all ages with the Colorado River, one of Austin's most beloved attractions, offering access to a number of lakes, hiking trails and historical monuments – including Lady Bird Lake, the Texas Capitol and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. With these attractions comes significant opportunity to provide modernized, safe and professional storage services for locals and visitors across the region looking for a place to store their marine and recreational vehicles.

"As a Texan, I'm thrilled that we've been able to bring RecNation and our high-quality services to all four major metropolitan areas in the state, and I'm excited to welcome more Texans into the RecNation community," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and Chief Camper of RecNation. "Austin has so much to offer for adventure seekers, whether it's outdoor activities on the Colorado River, historical sites or just plain natural beauty that you can't find anywhere else. We look forward to bringing exceptional storage capabilities and services to Austin that lets customers find peace of mind when storing their toys and allows them to focus on the fun."

The new facility will offer storage units with all of the premier amenities and services that RecNation customers across the country have come to expect – including well-lit driveways, 24-hour accessibility, electrical outlets, dump facilities and 24/7 video surveillance. As part of this acquisition, RecNation also acquired two additional facilities in Fort Worth and Houston, adding to the Company's growing portfolio in the Lone Star state. This acquisition builds upon RecNation's expansion over the past year, and the Company now has facilities located in over 50% of the country's largest and fastest growing cities.

In December 2021, RecNation partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners LLC to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine vehicle enthusiasts across the nation.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Since its inception in 2021, the Company has significantly expanded its footprint across Texas, Florida, Arizona and Kansas to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to secure their vehicles.

To learn more and find a storage location near you, visit: https://www.recnationstorage.com/.

