SuperGreen Solutions Integrates State of The Art Software That Gives Homeowners A Quick Solar Estimate That Can Help Them Reduce Their Electricity Bills

BEL AIR, Md., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperGreen Solutions is thrilled to introduce its new, state of the art software that allows homeowners to get a quick, ballpark solar estimate in less than 60 seconds. This software is easy to navigate, and utilizes Google Earth imagery to analyze your roof shape and local weather patterns to create a personalized solar plan. It will then calculate your estimated electricity savings over the course of 10 years! Finally, it will walk you through financing options that will allow you to pay $0 down, for qualified homeowners.

Going solar puts the power of electricity into your hands. Continuing to use your local electricity company means you will be paying for electricity for the rest of your life and remain subject to annually increasing utility rates. With solar, you can pay to own your electricity. The government incentivizes homeowners to make the switch to solar by offering a Federal Tax Credit of 30%. Many states and municipalities also offer additional incentives to benefit you even more depending on what state you live in. This makes going solar the smart choice, not only financially, but also environmentally.

While most electricity companies use fossil fuels and coal, solar panels use the sun's power, making it a sustainable source of clean energy.

Interested in switching to solar? SuperGreen Solutions has been in the clean energy business for over 10 years, way before it was a trending topic. We have a passion for educating homeowners about the benefits of solar, and we love serving others by using our knowledge to help reduce their energy needs and also their monthly electricity payments.

SuperGreen Solutions has helped hundreds of homeowners meet their environmental and financial goals by going solar. We're so confident that we can save you money, that we will pay you a $100 visa gift card if we can not save you money on your first electricity bill! Speak to our friendly staff today.

Call: 888 978 7374 or visit supergreensolutions.com to find a provider near you.

About SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions is a growing renewable energy company that is innovatively working to serve commercial and residential clients in achieving their sustainability goals. We are a Franchise organization and are aggressively offering opportunities across the nation. Our primary verticals include Solar, EV Charging and Air Purification. We welcome inquiries to partner with us as we become a dominant force in the years ahead. For franchise opportunities, email support@supergreensolutions.com .

SuperGreen Solutions

Email: pr@supergreensolutions.com

Phone: +1-410-855-4096

