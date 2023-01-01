"Hong Kong Rocks!" New Year's Eve Celebration At New York Times Square

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of millions of people in New York and around the globe ushered in the New Year with Hong Kong on December 31st, as the New York Times Square countdown celebration shone a spotlight on the city.

Contemporary dance group, TS Crew; world champion harmonica player, CY Leo; and erhu virtuoso, Chan Pik-sum, enthralled the New York Times Square stage with a "Kung Fu Contemporary Circus" on New Year's Eve. The audience erupted in rave applause at the blend of dance and kung fu against a medley of Chinese and Western classics, newly arranged by legendary jazz pianist and composer Ted Lo.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York (HKETONY), Ms Candy Nip, said Hong Kong was thrilled to be a part of this iconic event. "It is such a great way for us to show the world that Hong Kong is back on the international stage, and we are ready to welcome global visitors," she said.

Hong Kong fashion doyenne, Vivienne Tam, designed a limited-edition scarf, incorporating elements of Hong Kong and New Year, for the audience at Times Square. "Through this scarf, Hong Kong would like to send love and warmth to everyone!" said Ms Nip.

The artists and designer were honored to be a part of this exciting project. Ms Nip was proud to see the team of Hong Kong talent "rocking" an international audience with the beauty and enchantment of the city. "They are the ambassadors for Hong Kong, who showcase the flair and artistry of our people while building friendship across cultures," Ms Nip added.

Joining Ms Nip at the opening ceremony were President of Times Square Alliance, Mr Tom Harris; President of the Sino-American Friendship Association, Mr Peter Zhang; Consul General of the People's Republic of China in New York, Ambassador Huang Ping; Executive Director of Citywide Event Coordination and Management and Street Activity Permit Office under New York Mayor's Office, Ms Dawn Tolson; and Director of Asian Affairs of New York State Governor's Office, Ms Elaine Fan.

In addition to the revelers gathered at Times Square, an estimated audience of over one billion worldwide - through live television broadcast and webcast - enjoyed the countdown performance of Hong Kong under the theme: "Fusion, Motion, Inspirations - Hong Kong Rocks!"

Prior to the opening performance, over 100 guests and dignitaries from the government, diplomatic, business and academic circles, and travel communities of New York, joined a Hong Kong promotional event. Ms Nip updated participants on the latest developments from Hong Kong, and shared with them a "taste" of Hong Kong by serving culinary delicacies, including dim sums, milk tea, and cookies at the event. Hong Kong artists also talked about the creative process of this spectacular performance.

