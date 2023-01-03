Guardian Life Names Industry Veteran Nicholas Liolis Chief Investment Officer

Addition of Liolis enhances the steps Guardian has taken to

advance its strategy, drive growth, and deliver increased value to consumers

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® ( Guardian Life ) today announced Nicholas Liolis, a highly experienced investment professional and industry veteran, will join the company as Chief Investment Officer. The appointment is effective January 23, 2023.

Nicholas Liolis, Chief Investment Officer, Guardian Life (PRNewswire)

Reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President Andrew McMahon, Liolis will be responsible for investment policy and strategy across all of Guardian's investment categories, including public and private equity, fixed income, and commercial real estate.

"We're excited to have Nick join Guardian as our Chief Investment Officer," said McMahon. "With his extensive investment expertise, risk management discipline, and leadership capabilities, I am confident that he's the right leader to help deliver competitive dividends and financial security for Guardian's policyholders."

Liolis brings nearly three decades of insurance investment management experience to Guardian Life. Since 2015 he held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) where he managed a $290 billion general account portfolio with a $36 billion international component. He was also responsible for all asset allocation recommendations and investment strategy by setting the long-term strategic goals, determining the near-term allocations for TIAA's annual Investment Program, and implementing tactical strategies to capture short-term investment opportunities.

Before TIAA, Liolis held the position of Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company where he was responsible for asset-liability management, asset allocation, and overall investment strategy for General Account investment and pension portfolios. Over his 20-year tenure at AXA, he held several positions including Head of Hedge Fund Investments, Chief Credit Officer, and Deputy Chief Investment Officer prior to being named Chief Investment Officer in 2012.

"I am excited to join Guardian and look forward to working with the Board, leadership and my new colleagues to drive growth and advance the Company's purpose to inspire well-being," Liolis said.

Liolis earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Information Systems from New York University's Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from New York University.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted partner to 29 million consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. At Guardian, we believe in inspiring well-being and driving value beyond dividends.1 We invest in our colleagues and are building a progressive and inclusive culture. And we uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian is a Fortune 250 mutual company based in NYC and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits. Our 7,700 colleagues and 2,500 financial representatives serve with care and expertise, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2021 included $10.7 billion in capital and $1.9 billion in operating income.2 For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

1Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors.

2 Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2021, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $72.1 Billion; Liabilities = $63.5 Billion (including $51.8 Billion of Reserves); and Surplus = $8.6 Billion

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. © Copyright 2022 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

