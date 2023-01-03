Ric Edelman, Host of the Nation's Longest-Running Personal Finance Radio Show, Launches Daily Podcast

THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman focuses on the 5 topics that matter most

GREAT FALLS, Va., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ric Edelman debuts today THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman daily podcast, continuing his 32 years as host of the nation's #1 ranked personal finance radio show. The show helps financial advisors and investors with the five personal finance topics that matter most: Longevity, Retirement Security, Exponential Technologies, Blockchain & Digital Assets, and Health & Wellness.

The Truth About Your Future with Ric Edelman (PRNewswire)

For eight consecutive years, Edelman has been named one of the "Most Important Talk Radio Hosts" in the nation by TALKERS. He is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 12 books on personal finance and won "book of the year" awards from the Institute for Financial Literacy and the Society of Business Writers. His latest book, The Truth About Crypto, debuted as a #1 Amazon bestseller in May 2022. He has also hosted a PBS television series and other specials. Edelman is well known for being able to convert complex subjects into plain language, and his trademark humor makes boring topics downright fun.

THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman is available on-demand globally across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, iHeartRADIO, Google Podcasts, Spotify, STITCHER – YouTube and TheTAYF.com.

For information, exclusive content and to sign up for email updates, visit TheTruthAYF.com.

About Ric Edelman

Ric Edelman is one of the most influential people in the financial planning and investment management profession, according to Investment Advisor, RIABiz, and InvestmentNews. He was ranked three times as the nation's No. 1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron's, is in two industry Halls of Fame and received the IARFC's Lifetime Achievement Award. He also holds two patents for financial product innovation.

He taught personal finance at Georgetown University for nine years and is a Distinguished Lecturer at Rowan University. He and his wife Jean live in Northern Virginia.

