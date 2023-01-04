Mitsubishi Motors Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Sales: All-New Outlander PHEV Debuts with Record Month in December

Outlander full-year sales rise 20.8%, set all-time nameplate record; Eclipse Cross sales up 19.8%

All-new 2023 Outlander PHEV off to a fast start as vehicles begin arriving in dealerships; December sales up 200% year-over-year, best single PHEV month ever

Annual sales total 85,810, amidst ongoing supply constraints

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported fourth quarter 2022 sales of 20,756 and annual sales of 85,810 vehicles, as sales volume continued to be limited by industry-wide supply constraints. With a concentration through the year on maximizing dealer inventory for retail deliveries, MMNA's fleet volume in Q4 represented the single-lowest percentage of total sales ever, and full-year fleet volume at its lowest ever as well.

As it has been since its spring 2022 launch, Outlander remained the company's top seller and record breaker, with 40,942 units sold through the full year, the best single year in the nameplate's history.

Meanwhile, the all-new 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) began arriving in dealerships in late November, and MMNA's new electrified flagship charged out of the gate, setting a new all-time single-month sales record, nearly 20% above any other single month in the history of the model. PHEV sales were up 200% year-over-year in its first full month (December). While inventory levels continued ramping up, sales of the all-new Outlander PHEV were up 37.5% in the fourth quarter versus the same period a year ago.

Despite ongoing challenges from vehicle and part supply, a changing economy and hard weather across the country to close the year, there were significant bright spots, with Outlander and Eclipse Cross up 20.8% and 19.8%, respectively, over 2021 in total sales. From a retail-only perspective, Outlander notched its second-best Q4 2022 sales performance ever, behind only the previous year's best-ever performance.

As the entire auto industry is experiencing, MMNA's inventory going into the new year remains far below ideal levels, and well below natural customer demand.

News and Notes:

The all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV was named the "2023 Family Green Car of the Year™" and top segment performer as part of Green Car Journal ''s 2023 Green Car Awards. This marks the third time in the last five years that Outlander PHEV, the world's best-selling PHEV SUV, has been recognized by the publication.

In addition to the all-new Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi announced the expansion of the Outlander family to include the popular Black Edition, a Ralliart Edition and a 40 th Anniversary special edition, honoring the brand's history in the United States.

2022 also marked the return of Ralliart, as MMNA announced special rally-inspired editions across the model range and Team Mitsubishi Ralliart returned to motorsport, taking victory in the Asia Cross Country Rally with a specially prepared Triton pickup truck.

The 2022 Outlander picked up two awards, being named Crossover Utility of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press and "Latin Flavor" SUV of the Year by Puros Autos.

MMNA placed second in the "2022 Automotive Reputation Report" from Reputation, an annual analysis of customer experience that includes 35,000 automotive OEM brands, dealer groups, and dealerships across the United States , Canada , and Europe .



Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Mirage 3,053 4,152 15,816 22,741 Outlander Sport 4,056 5,494 16,373 34,216 Outlander 10,461 12,606 40,942 33,883 Outlander PHEV 829 603 1,961 2,250 Eclipse Cross 2,357 2,006 10,718 8,947 TOTALS 20,756 24,861 85,810 102,037



For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com. For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

