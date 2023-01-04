Provence Beauty Debuts Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

The partnership brings accessible modernized French skincare to the masses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provence Beauty, a new conscious, skincare brand today announced its debut at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. For the first time, the French-born beauty company is available at Ulta.com and will soon reach all 1300+ Ulta Beauty stores throughout the U.S.

The launch marks Provence Beauty's retail debut and first foray into the U.S. beauty market. With Ulta Beauty's wide-reaching platform, the brand aims to provide a modern and simplified approach to clean, vegan and sustainable French skincare staples at an accessible price point of $25 or less.

"I'm the third generation in my family to bring French skincare to the US market. After years of witnessing how my parents' generation fell in love with traditional French formulas, I saw an incredible opportunity to make those French skincare classics modern, fun, and accessible to the next generation," said Jeremy Abesera, founder and CEO of Provence Beauty. "We're thrilled to partner with Ulta Beauty to bring our modernized skincare solutions to more people and help share our philosophy with their passionate beauty community.

"Our guests are always seeking effective and innovative solutions to add to their routines, and what better way to get them started on their 2023 skincare goals then with Provence Beauty," said Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "With its modern formulas and clinically proven ingredients, we know this new brand is well on its way to becoming a longtime favorite among guests.

The Provence Beauty lineup features 11 products including moisturizers, serums, masks, cleansers, a toner and an eye cream, which can be used individually or as part of the brand's curated AM and PM skincare routines. While each product contains unique ingredients, all formulas feature the proprietary Provençal Complex, which nourishes, plumps, smooths and brightens skin, thanks to a unique blend of ingredients derived from the south of France.

In addition to innovative ingredients, design and its overall accessibility, Provence Beauty has put a strong emphasis on sustainability and proudly certifies within Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, an initiative highlighting brands that are vegan, cruelty free, feature clean ingredients, have sustainable packaging, and leave a positive environmental impact. All products are manufactured at the brand's own facilities in Los Angeles, which lends itself to better-quality products.

The brand is now available to shop at all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com. For more details, please visit ProvenceBeauty.com or follow @provencebeauty on Instagram.

About Provence Beauty:

At Provence Beauty, we're modernizing French skincare staples and making them accessible to all. Calling on our French roots, we combine our proprietary Provençal Complex with clinically-proven actives to deliver truly transformational clean and vegan products for $25 or less.

