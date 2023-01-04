Therap Services to host over 200 sessions by Industry Experts and Professionals of the Human Services Industry in the US and other international regions at the 2023 National Conference

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing electronic health record solutions to caregivers in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, has arranged over 200 sessions for its 2023 National Conference that will hold state specific discussions, workshops on Person-Centered planning and data driven outcomes, and showcase user presentations as well. The event offers an immersive virtual Conference Center for industry experts, system administrators, management teams, and professionals from around the United States, Canada, Asia, and other international regions, along with the Therap team, to discuss ideas and experiences about their usage as well as share their expertise of Therap's electronic health record system.

The sessions will also exhibit live demonstrations of using Therap modules from various experts on subjects like implementation, provider perspectives and innovative strategies for users ranging from beginner to advanced levels. The three-day event offers an opportunity to Therap users to transmute their user experiences, innovative ideas and best practices into presentations, which would be either in a seminar/tutorial or panel discussion format. Users can also include surveyors, families, state caseworkers or others who are interacting with agencies using Therap. This year's conference comprises discourses on designated topics such as Therap's Behavior Tracking module, GER Resolutions for Incident Management, Quality Assurance & Data Auditing, Charting the LifeCourse Nexus, and a Framework for Problem-Solving, Decision Making, and Planning Therap's Aggregator System, which will be available for users to join.

Therap's national conference began its virtual journey in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw great success in the last two years with over 2000 registrants in 2022. As this event will hold user presentations, state specific discussions, and how-to sessions of Therap modules, it is an immense opportunity for agency leaders to network and gather invaluable practical knowledge on processes for their organizations.

For more information on the 2023 Therap National Conference, visit https://www.therapservices.net/2023national/

Register now to avail Fall Registration fee with the discounted pricing of $49 (non-refundable), which is available until January 13, 2023.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

