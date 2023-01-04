UES Acquires Carmichael Engineering, Expands Expertise in the Southeast Region

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Makes Strategic Acquisition of Alabama-based Firm



ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, has acquired Carmichael Engineering, a geotechnical, environmental and construction monitoring and testing firm headquartered in Montgomery, AL. Founded in 1997 by J. Stephen Carmichael, P.E., Carmichael Engineering is dedicated to providing quality services and technical expertise to both public and private clients.

This acquisition expands UES' growing geotechnical expertise as well as its presence nationwide. Carmichael Engineering has completed thousands of geotechnical investigations throughout the Southeast. With branch offices in Auburn and Midland City, AL, the company has completed noteworthy projects such as the Auburn University Performing Arts Center, FedEx Distribution Center in Montgomery, Troy University North Endzone Project, and the Ben E. Keith Foods Distribution Facility in New Brockton, AL.

Carmichael Engineering joins Contour Engineering, GEOServices and Dan Brown and Associates in the Southeast Region of UES, led by David Hesterlee, P.E., President of the Southeast Region. Carmichael Engineering's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business.

"UES is continuing to expand our reach in high-growth areas such as the Southeast, where significant infrastructure projects are increasing the demand for our services," said UES CEO, Dave Witsken. "The acquisition of Carmichael Engineering gives us the ability to provide additional technical expertise to our clients in the region. We look forward to welcoming them to the UES team!"

"We're very excited to join forces with UES," said Carmichael Engineering CEO, Steve Carmichael, P.E. "This acquisition allows our company to expand upon the services we provide, as well as offer a national footprint of support to our clients."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, and now Carmichael Engineering, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

Carmichael Engineering was formed in 1997 by J. Stephen Carmichael, P.E. to provide geotechnical, environmental and construction monitoring and testing services. Brandon M. Rountree, P.E. joined the Carmichael Team in 2003 to help continue and grow the company to where it is today. The main office and laboratory is located in Montgomery, AL. The company has additional branch offices and laboratories in Auburn and Midland City, AL. The firm has experienced steady growth since its inception. The experienced technical staff is dedicated to providing quality services and unsurpassed knowledge in their fields of service. Carmichael Engineering provides services for both public and private entities and often work directly for owners, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, municipalities and county and state governments.

Universal Engineering Sciences is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,400 professionals across more than 70 branches in high-growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients in industries ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial, residential, and education. UES was named the Hot Firm of the Year by the Zweig Group for 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

