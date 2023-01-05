Fathom Events Announces Another Year of Beloved Film Anniversaries

Fathom's Big Screen Classics Begin in January with Special Insights from Renowned Film Critic Leonard Maltin

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events today announced its slate of titles for the upcoming first-ever Fathom's Big Screen Classics series. The series will run throughout 2023, celebrating the anniversaries of 11 of Hollywood's most beloved motion pictures and the debut of a newly restored print of the enduring 1942 classic Casablanca.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

Fathom's Big Screen Classics series has something for everyone in 2023, from the 25th anniversary of The Big Lebowski to the 70th anniversary of the classic Roman Holiday - plus 10 films representing decades in between.

This special series will also feature film historian and critic Leonard Maltin who will provide insights into the films, sharing his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans. After thirty years on television's Entertainment Tonight, he's a familiar face as well as a familiar name to the millions of people who still rely on his paperback reference Leonard Maltin's Movie Guide, which was published from 1969 to 2015, and the still-popular Leonard Maltin's Classic Movie Guide. His many other books include The Disney Films, Hooked on Hollywood, and his autobiography Starstruck. He hosts a weekly podcast called Maltin on Movies with his daughter Jessie, and teaches a popular course at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

The 2023 Fathom's Big Screen Classics series includes (in order of screening date):

Roman Holiday 70 th Anniversary

Groundhog Day 30 th Anniversary

Casablanca newly restored presentation

The Big Lebowski 25 th Anniversary

Grease 45 th Anniversary

Hairspray (1988) 35 th Anniversary

National Lampoon's Vacation 40 th Anniversary

Enter the Dragon 50 th Anniversary

Rain Man 35 th Anniversary

The Birds 60 th Anniversary

Scarface 40 th Anniversary

A Christmas Story 40th Anniversary

"We are so excited to bring this new slate of classics to theatres this year," said Tom Lucas, VP of Studio Relations for Fathom Events. "Combining Maltin's pedigree with this list of some of the greatest films ever made - and titles reflecting a wide mix of film genres, spanning six decades – is going to be an incredible experience for moviegoers. We hope audiences will love seeing these classics on the big screen again!"

Tickets for the Fathom's Big Screen Classics 2023 series are on-sale now at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of events in the series and to purchase tickets, visit the Fathom Events website. Please continue to check the Fathom Events website for updates and to sign up for alerts.

Roman Holiday 70th Anniversary (1953)

Date: January 22 & 25

Director: William Wyler

Writer: Dalton Trumbo, Ian McLellan Hunter, John Dighton

Producer: William Wyler

Cast: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Eddie Albert

Nominated for a total of 10 Oscars®, including Best Picture, it's the story of a modern-day princess who, rebelling against the royal obligations, explores Rome on her own.

Groundhog Day 30th Anniversary (1993)

Date: February 2 & 5

Director: Harold Ramis

Writer: Story by Danny Rubin, Screenplay by Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis

Producer: C.O. Erickson, Trevor Albert, Harold Ramis

Cast: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott

Snowed in during a trip to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities, television weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) finds himself stuck in time, endlessly repeating February 2nd.

Casablanca (1942)

Date: March 5 & 8

Director: Michael Curtiz

Writer: Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, Howard Koch

Producer: Jack L. Warner

Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains

Academy Award® winners Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman light up the screen in one of the most enduring romances in movie history-- Casablanca. The new 2022 4K digital cinema master was restored and remastered from a new 16bit film scan of the best-surviving source -- the nitrate fine grain film elements. The 4K scanned digital images went through an extensive digital restoration process to clean and repair the picture for an ultra-high resolution picture presentation. This work was meticulously handled by Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging.

The Big Lebowski 25th Anniversary (1998)

Date: April 16 & 20

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Writer: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Producer: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore

From the Academy Award®-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named…The Dude.

Grease 45th Anniversary (1978)

Date: May 14 & 17

Director: Randal Kleiser

Writer: Bronte Woodard

Producer: Allan Carr, Robert Stigwood

Cast: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing

The kids are cool, the cars are hot, and the tunes are always rockin' and rollin' when one of the most beloved comedies of all time comes back to theaters to celebrate its 45th anniversary! Good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) is new to school, but ready to join the Pink Ladies. Badboy Danny (John Travolta), the leader of the T-Birds, has just discovered their summer lovin' wasn't just a passing fling when they're reunited at Rydell High School.

Hairspray 35th Anniversary (1988)

Date: June 11 & 14

Director: John Waters

Writer: John Waters

Producer: Sara Risher, Robert Shaye, Rachel Talalay

Cast: Sonny Bono, Ruth Brown, Divine

It's Baltimore, 1962, and a rebellious teenager with the biggest bouffant on the block attempts to win the coveted "Miss Auto Show" crown as she fights against racial discrimination in this film created and directed by John Waters and featuring Divine in his/her last role.

National Lampoon's Vacation 40th Anniversary (1983)

Date: July 16 & 19

Director: Harold Ramis

Writer: John Hughes

Producer: Matty Simmons

Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Imogene Coca

The all-American Griswold family just wants to go on an all-American vacation. Everyone is packed. The route is planned ... And absolutely everything goes wrong as a simple trip quickly becomes a madcap cross-country odyssey and heroic quest in search of National Lampoon's Vacation.

Enter The Dragon 50th Anniversary (1973)

Date: August 13 & 16

Director: Robert Clouse

Writer: Michael Allin

Producer: Fred Weintraub, Paul Heller

Cast: Bruce Lee, John Saxon, Jim Kelly

Recruited by an intelligence agency, martial arts student Lee (Fists of Fury, The Chinese Connection) participates in a brutal tournament at a remote island fortress in an attempt to gather enough evidence to convict the international drug-trafficker responsible for the murder of Lee's sister.

Rain Man 35th Anniversary (1988)

Date: September 17 & 20

Director: Barry Levinson

Writer: Barry Morrow, Ron Bass

Producer: Peter Guber, Christine Peters, Jon Peters

Cast (max of 10): Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino

Charlie (Tom Cruise) just discovered he has an autistic brother named Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) and is taking him on the ride of his life. Or is it the other way around?

The Birds 60th Anniversary (1963)

Date: October 22 & 23

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Writer: Evan Hunter

Producer: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast (max of 10): Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Jessica Tandy

Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds is an unforgettable masterpiece that is considered one of the most terrifying films from the Master of Suspense.

Scarface 40th Anniversary (1983)

Date: November 12 & 15

Director: Brian De Palma

Writer: Oliver Stone

Producer: Louis A Stroller, Martin Bregman

Cast (max of 10): Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer

Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana along with Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Robert Loggia, Scarface has become a cultural phenomenon brilliantly directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone.

A Christmas Story 40th Anniversary (1983)

Date: December 10 & 13

Director: Bob Clark

Writer: Leigh Brown, Bob Clark

Producer: Bob Clark, Rene Dupont

Cast (max of 10): Peter Billingsley Melina Dillon, Darren McGavin

It's the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing from Santa more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. Based on stories by Jean Sheppard.

For artwork/photos related to the Fathom's Big Screen Classics series, visit the Fathom Events press site.

"Academy Award®" and/or "Oscar®" is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events