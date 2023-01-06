Financial Wellness Platform, Credit Sesame, Announces Participation and Presentation at 25th Annual ICR Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial wellness company Credit Sesame , the first platform to provide consumers free and ongoing access to their full credit information and credit builder digital banking in one app, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference taking place January 9 - 11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Adrian Nazari , CEO of Credit Sesame, will present on 1/11 at 8:00-8:20 a.m. EST and will also be available for meetings

Adrian Nazari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Credit Sesame, will share how Credit Sesame continues to deliver strong growth and is uniquely positioned to help consumers and its over 17 million members navigate their credit and finances during a time of rising interest rates and inflation. The presentation will be held on Wednesday, January 11 at 8:00-8:20 a.m. EST in Palazzo E and will also be available for meetings.

To access the most updated information on Credit Sesame, visit www.CreditSesame.com. For interested media and investors requesting meetings, please contact Isabel Padilla at isabel@creditsesame.com.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness platform leveraging the latest technology, AI and analytics to help consumers achieve better financial health and stability and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower their cost of credit, save money and get credit for their everyday debit purchases. Strong credit health leads to better financial health and stability, and Credit Sesame's all in one app helps accelerate consumers' credit and financial wellness in one place. Credit Sesame is funded by leading institutional and strategic investors. It currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

