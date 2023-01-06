Harper Group Selects Movista to Scale Field Service Merchandising Division

Harper Group prioritizes innovation for field service teams with implementation of leading retail execution and workforce management solution.



BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2000, Harper Group continues to bring unique home goods, gift, publishing and lifestyle brands to discriminating retailers across the country. Today, Harper Group announced it will implement Movista's purpose-built retail execution platform for its expanding field service division. Harper Group selected Movista for its technology scalability and extensive experience providing field execution solutions to the merchandising service industry.

With Movista's app-based solution, Harper Group will empower its field reps with a mobile solution to ensure merchandising work is completed on time, with quality. Its field reps service hundreds of retail locations and complete hundreds of store visits each month. The Movista platform is expected to improve efficiency of field operations to complete core tasks, seasonal resets, special projects and new installs in-store.

"We take great pride in providing unsurpassed value as a true partner to the brands and retailers we represent. Our objective is to deliver best-in-class results and forge long-term partnerships with our clients," stated Scott Harper, CEO of the Harper Group. "Movista's platform will enable us to execute more effectively and provide better reporting, proof-of-performance and a much higher quality of service to our clients."

"Movista and Harper Group share the same gold standard when it comes to providing excellent retail experiences. We highly regard their expert field service teams and are ready to help them take their work to the next level of execution with our platform," said Movista's Chief Customer Officer, Eric Wilson.

