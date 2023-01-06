NASA Administrator, Deputy Administrator, US Senator to Visit Glenn

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown will visit the agency's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland Tuesday, Jan. 10, to meet with Glenn employees and local business leaders about Ohio's role in the agency's missions to explore the Moon and Mars.

An engineering model of the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is tested in Glenn’s SLOPE Lab in 2020. Credit: NASA (PRNewswire)

Nelson, Melroy, and Brown will be available to speak to media at 2:30 p.m. EST in Glenn's Simulated Lunar Operations (SLOPE) Lab, an indoor facility designed to mimic lunar and planetary surface operations.

After the question-and-answer session, media are invited to join the officials on a tour of SLOPE and hear from Glenn engineers who develop and test the tools and techniques needed for rovers to explore the surfaces of the Moon and Mars.

NASA contributed $2.4 billion to the state's economy in 2021 – nearly $301 million of which come directly from the agency's Moon to Mars exploration efforts. NASA Glenn's world-class test facilities and unrivaled expertise in power, propulsion, and communications are crucial to those efforts.

To attend, media should contact Jan Wittry at 216-433-5466 or jan.m.wittry-1@nasa.gov no later than 10 a.m. Jan. 10. Government-issued photo identification is required, and all attendees must wear flat, closed-toe shoes. Media will be asked to arrive early to allow time for badging.

Though the meetings with employees and local business leaders are not open to media, photos and video of these events will be provided. Some local business leaders will be available for interviews during the tour.

