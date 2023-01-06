New era in China: Young African calls for more foreign volunteers in Hangzhou

Having been studying in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province for five years, Tungamirai Eric Mupona from Zimbabwe is interested in volunteer activities which allow him to engage with local people and learn from them.

He has taken part in volunteer activities such as traffic control, raising people's environmental protection awareness, and assistance to the communities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Mupona created a public social service platform - Abroad Path Leaders - in an effort to encourage more young people from foreign countries to participate in local volunteer activities and cultural exchange events.

