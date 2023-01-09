enCore Energy Provides Alta Mesa Acquisition Update

TSX.V: EU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) today announced that the previously announced purchase of the Alta Mesa project from Energy Fuels Inc. (EU new releases dated Nov. 14/22 and Dec. 6/22) is scheduled to close on or before February 15, 2023. Closing is subject to obtaining final stock exchange approval and all closing conditions.

enCore Energy is the most diversified In-Situ Recovery uranium development company in the United States and recently announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery uranium project (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will position enCore as a leading US-focused ISR uranium company with the proven management expertise required to advance multiple production opportunities within its portfolio. enCore is focused on becoming the next uranium producer from its licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant by 2023. The South Dakota-based Dewey-Burdock project and the Wyoming Gas Hills project offer mid-term production opportunities, with significant New Mexico uranium resource endowments providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore is committed to engaging and working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

