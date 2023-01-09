ENERGY-EFFICIENT SHADES FROM HUNTER DOUGLAS ELIGIBLE FOR 2023 FEDERAL TAX CREDIT

Consumers Can Save Up to $1,200 on Qualifying Window Coverings

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Douglas, the world's leading manufacturer of custom window coverings, announced that starting today consumers can save up to $1,200 on eligible Hunter Douglas Duette® Honeycomb Shades as part of the federal tax credit that supports the purchasing of energy-efficient products.

Hunter Douglas (PRNewswire)

The incentive, which is part of the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, makes it possible for consumers to prioritize energy efficiency as they consider interior home updates. With the largest portfolio of window treatments eligible for the federal tax credit, Hunter Douglas consumers won't have to compromise on style if they're looking to be kind to the planet and their wallets.

Consumers purchasing Hunter Douglas window coverings should also save on their monthly energy bills as the eligible shades were designed to provide superior insulation year-round. In fact, studies by the United States Department of Energy National Laboratories have shown that homeowners can save up to 15% on their annual energy bill with energy-efficient Hunter Douglas Duette Honeycomb Shades.

As the inventor of the cellular shade, Hunter Douglas has paved the way as the industry leader in energy-efficient window coverings. In 2020 Hunter Douglas was the first window covering company to secure a national energy performance rating and certification for interior window covering products through the Attachments Energy Rating Council, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing effective solutions to customers seeking an energy rated and certified product.

"We are thrilled that designs from our Duette Honeycomb Shade collection are eligible for the Federal Tax Credit," said Stacy Lambright, Energy Efficiency Program Manager at Hunter Douglas. "Window treatments can go a long way toward boosting your home's energy savings allowing you to live sustainably in a beautiful, more comfortable space—and now they can put some extra money back in your pocket."

For more information, visit www.hunterdouglas.com/tax-credit

About Hunter Douglas, Inc.

Hunter Douglas Inc., headquartered in Pearl River, NY, is the leading manufacturer and marketer of custom window treatments in North America and a major manufacturer of architectural products. Hunter Douglas branded products are designed and developed in the U.S. Get details at www.hunterdouglas.com.

Hunter Douglas (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunter Douglas