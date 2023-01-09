KORE To Participate In Needham Growth Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc . (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), today announces that KORE will be participating in the Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Romil Bahl, President and CEO and Paul Holtz, Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be virtually hosting several 1x1 meetings with institutional investors and, at 4:30 pm ET, will webcast a presentation. The presentation webcast may be accessed from the KORE investor relations website https://ir.korewireless.com/news-events or directly from the following link. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

Needham Growth Conference

Thursday, January 12, 2023

4:30 pm ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/kore/2258077

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

