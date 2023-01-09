Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Uptick in Wrongful Termination Cases Due to Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Awareness

Leading pre-settlement funding firm seeing rise in unlawful termination cases as plaintiffs file claims focused on racial, age, or gender discrimination, plus sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports today that a large portion of their pre-settlement cash advance funding capital will be directed toward victims of wrongful unemployment. Legal-Bay has vast experience with unlawful termination lawsuits related to sexual harassment and retaliation as well as racial, gender, or age-related discrimination. Based on recent court case trends, Legal-Bay anticipates even more wrongful termination lawsuit filings to come.

Legal-Bay delivers financial assistance to people who've recently found themselves wrongfully unemployed, providing cash advances to plaintiffs while their cases are tied up in litigation. The service is a huge help for people dealing with the financial strain of lost pay or benefits, not to mention the emotional stress of being let go due to a situation you had no control over.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's focus of assisting plaintiffs in similar situations, "As the world has changed with the #MeToo movement, we continue to see more wrongful termination lawsuits and settlement values at higher levels than in the past. Many victims are unable to get new jobs, and sometimes a cash advance from Legal-Bay is the only way to pay the bills."

If you're an attorney or plaintiff in an ongoing wrongful termination, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, retaliation, racial, age, or gender discrimination lawsuit and require an immediate cash advance from your case

Legal-Bay's settlement loan programs can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loans aren't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

Legal-Bay has some of the quickest turnaround in the industry, normally getting plaintiffs cash-in-hand within 48-hours of filing an application.

