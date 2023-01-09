MACH Alliance announces Google Cloud has joined as an Enabler Member

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today that Google Cloud has joined as an Enabler member.

(PRNewsfoto/MACH Alliance) (PRNewswire)

In December 2021, MACH Alliance announced its Enabler membership category, which was created for companies like Google Cloud that enable MACH providers and offer technology solutions that are utilized by MACH organizations.

"The MACH Alliance has become a leading advocate for developing new standards for IT architectural excellence," said Chris Colyer, Head of Retail Industry Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud is proud to join this alliance and support our community of partners with the open and cloud-native technology ecosystems they need as they grow in relevance and competence in the market."

"Having Google Cloud aligned with our organization is a powerful indicator that the market shift toward composable architecture is speeding up and becoming mainstream," said Casper Rasmussen, MACH Alliance president. "This shift represents a major challenge to the position of long-established enterprise suites, and we're in the right place at the right time for our movement to really scale. The Enabler category is ripe for growth over the next 12 months and critical to the success of MACH across all industries."

All Enablers are aligned to the non-functional areas of a MACH architecture. This includes, but is not limited to monitoring, data storage, cluster or container management, tracing, service meshing, API Gateways and orchestration. Background on why the Alliance launched this membership category can be found here .

A MACH architecture, which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless, gives companies a deeper level of agility, allowing them to deliver new features to customers at speed. All members of the MACH Alliance meet a stringent set of certification standards . To become an Alliance member and carry the MACH Certified seal, a company must be in full compliance.

Interested in membership or becoming an ambassador? Learn more at www.machalliance.org .

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Megan Lampros, megan@onetwelvecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MACH ALLIANCE, Inc