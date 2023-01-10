Calculum and LSQ Partner to Leverage Advanced Analytics in Supply Chain Finance

New partnership will help improve liquidity and build resilient, sustainable, and diverse supply chains using artificial intelligence and trade finance solutions.

MIAMI and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ , a leading provider of working capital finance and payments solutions, and Calculum , an industry leader in financial artificial intelligence (AI) and data-analytics services, today announced an agreement to collaborate and combine LSQ working capital and Supply Chain Finance solutions with Calculum's data analytics services as well as their technical expertise. With the era of free money fading into history and rising interest rates it is the perfect time for corporates to look at different ways to improve free cash flow.

The strategic partnership between LSQ and Calculum streamlines and combines spend and supplier analytics to identify opportunities to optimize payment terms while offering financing and risk mitigation solutions for domestic and cross-border trade, focusing on improving the analysis and distribution of such data. As part of this initiative, LSQ is leveraging Calculum's web-based Ada® platform to provide data analytics and AI to help clients compare themselves with their peers, as well as negotiate and optimize better payment terms.

"LSQ and Calculum share a common goal: to ensure the stability and enhance the efficiency of our clients' financial supply chains, while unlocking the value of their payment terms," said Brittany Hooper, Director of Strategic Partnerships at LSQ. "The collaboration helps us further our vision and expertise in financial supply chains and offer additional insights and tools for our corporate clients to unlock working capital and improve margins."

Pedro Rojas, VP of Global Sales at Calculum, sees the partnership as a vital step in providing tools for companies to maximize efficiency, maximize working capital and succeed in today's complex, technology-driven supply chains.

"The combination of Calculum and LSQ is exponential in its impact, and we are excited to bring this to market," Rojas said. "Calculum brings the data insights via AI analytics and LSQ the execution platform and liquidity options."

Calculum and LSQ's solutions are designed to optimize invoice and working capital management. With these financial solutions and services, it is now possible to gain visibility throughout the entire process from source to payment, improve supplier relationships and achieve a rapid return on investment.

