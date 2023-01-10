Chartis Research Names Molecule as a Rising Star in RiskTech100 and Category Leader in CTRM Study

Molecule, the most modern cloud-native ETRM/CTRM software company, has been named a Rising Star and category leader by Chartis. The recognition distinguishes Molecule as a leading innovator.

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research included Molecule in their Rising Star category in the latest RiskTech100® report and as a category leader in the CTRM report. This third-party recognition validates Molecule's market position and momentum in the risk management industry.

Chartis, a leader in risk and compliance technology research and analysis, publishes the RiskTech100®. This report is globally acknowledged as the most comprehensive annual study of risk technology. The RiskTech100® report covers business and technology trends in the trading sector, how these trends influence risk management solutions, and how leading vendors like Molecule respond to the industry's latest demands.

The Rising Star recognition is reserved for the most innovative emerging companies in the industry. In the past 18 months, Molecule has earned both SOC-1 and SOC-2 certifications and launched new products for customers trading power and renewables.

"We built Molecule to be a market leading E/CTRM, so we're excited to see this recognition," says Sameer Soleja, Molecule's founder and CEO. "Although many people in the industry associate our type of software with high implementation costs and clunky design, our team works hard to provide a modern solution that is the antithesis of those nightmare experiences."

"As a category leader in our CTRM report, Molecule is a strong performer in this space," said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. "Especially notable is how the company has revamped its infrastructure to focus on the commodities segment, which played a key role in Chartis recognizing Molecule as a Rising Star in its most recent RiskTech100 ranking."

