Fenixlight to Showcase New Products at the 2023 SHOT Show® in Las Vegas

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenixlight Limited will attend the 2023 SHOT Show® on January 17-20 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas to make this year's show a BIG DEAL.

The SHOT Show is the world's most comprehensive trade show for professionals involved with shooting sports, hunting, outdoor, law enforcement, and armed forces industries. Fenix is excited to return to this year's show and expects to offer unique opportunities for attendees to experience the best in products and services first-hand.

At Booth #43326 and #14053, Fenix will be displaying its wide array of product offerings focused on weapon lights, tactical flashlights, and new headlamps for hunting. Fenix, the brand of top-notch lighting tools and tactical products, has been delivering the ultimate in quality, innovation, and performance.

Fenix has launched two new weapon lights in 2022, which have been well received. At the 2023 SHOT Show, Fenix's third weapon light will meet attendees for the first time, so it will be the best opportunity to experience the latest products up close.

In addition, attendees will be able to meet face-to-face with Fenix's team members and discuss opportunities to enhance inventory that will be devoted to driving the next selling season. Exhibiting at the SHOT Show is a big deal for the business. With all opportunities, Fenix dedicates to making great connections that are beneficial to everyone involved.

About Fenix

Fenix has more than 20 years of experience manufacturing and selling reliable and durable mobile lighting products including high-performance flashlights, headlamps, bicycle lights, camping lanterns and lighting accessories. Fenix products are widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military, security, industrial, etc.

For additional information, visit Fenixlight.com.

Available for purchase at: Fenix-store.com and Fenixlighting.com.

