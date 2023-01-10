IMAGE Studios Salon Suites expands to 200 territories awarded nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios is thrilled to announce that it has awarded 200 locations in 24 states across the country, which is a significant growth milestone for the brand. The company is the leading luxury brand in the salon suite industry nearly doubling its operating units in the past six months and has been recognized by numerous industry accolades. IMAGE Studios was ranked 238 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, won the top Stevie award for Workplace Design, and was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2022.

IMAGE Studios was founded in Salt Lake City, Utah by Jason Olsen, and provides turnkey state-of-the-art salon studios to a range of beauty professionals, including lash artists, makeup artists, injectors, hair stylists, estheticians, and med spa professionals. The company supports its professionals with marketing and finance classes, business coaching and support, and a custom smartphone app that helps professionals run their entire businesses from the palm of their hands. As a result, franchisees are experiencing record occupancy rates in every market across the country.

To learn more about IMAGE Studios and to find out what franchise opportunities are available in your area please visit www.imagestudiosfranchise.com.

