Instructure Names Chris Ball as President and Chief Operating Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the maker of Canvas, today announced that Chris Ball has been named the company's new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 9. In the newly-created role of President and COO, Ball oversees the go-to-market strategy and customer lifecycle, including marketing, revenue operations, sales and customer experience. He will focus on driving efficiencies for growth and accelerating the execution of the company's mission of elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching and inspiring everyone to learn together.

Chris Ball, President and COO at Instructure (PRNewswire)

Chief Revenue Officer Frank Maylett has informed the company that he intends to step down from the company. The date of Maylett's departure has not yet been determined.

"We're very grateful to Frank for leading the revenue organization through a pivotal period of change at Instructure. His contributions to the company are immeasurable," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "With Chris Ball leading the entire customer lifecycle, we look forward to building on that foundation and continuing to provide great value for educators and students. We're intentionally building a culture of success and Chris has a strong track record of scaling organizations. With his influence, we're looking forward to making an even greater impact on the education industry."

Ball brings 28 years of valuable experience leading high-growth, global, publicly-traded companies. Most recently, he was General Manager, Americas Enterprise (United States, Canada, and LATAM) of Adobe Systems Inc. During his tenure, Adobe surpassed $12.5B in annual revenues. Prior to Adobe, Ball served as the Entrepreneur In Residence at Lightspeed Venture Partners, a global venture capital firm focused on multi-stage investments in the enterprise, consumer, and health sectors. Prior to his time at Lightspeed Venture Partners, Ball spent over a decade at SAP, Americas as EVP & General Manager, running a variety of high-growth scale businesses, and held various executive management positions at several other publicly traded and venture-backed high-tech companies.

"Instructure has an enormous market opportunity to build on excellent products in the higher education and K-12 space worldwide," said Chris Ball. "I'm excited to join such a high-performing, mission-driven team committed to elevating learning and empowering educators."

