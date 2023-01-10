Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Present at the 2023 Photonics Spectra Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby will host a presentation and participate in an industry panel discussion at the 2023 Photonics Spectra Conference , a prominent virtual conference within the photonics industry.

Panel Discussion: Lessons Learned When Scaling PICs for Volume Production

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Speakers: Dr. Michael Lebby, Claudia Hoessbacher (Polariton Technologies), Michael Geiselmann (LIGENTEC) and Hanjo Rhee (Sicoya GmbH)

Webcast: https://events.photonics.com/Presentation.aspx?EID=9&PID=373

In this panel discussion, hosted by Optica's Jose Pozo, Dr. Michael Lebby and a panel of industry experts from the entire photonics integrated chip (PIC) value chain will discuss lessons learned when scaling PIC production for volume applications.

Presentation: How Electro-Optic Polymers Boost PIC Speed and Power Efficiency

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Time: 12:05 p.m. Eastern time

Speaker: Dr. Michael Lebby

Webcast: https://events.photonics.com/Presentation.aspx?EID=9&PID=375

In his presentation, Dr. Lebby will review the potential solutions that electro-optical polymer modulators offer to integrated and hybrid photonics integrated chips (PICs), discussing their relevance to PIC packaging operations as well as how electro-optic polymers boost PIC speed and power efficiency.

"I am thrilled to discuss not only how electro-optic polymers have enabled a new generation of modulators with unrivaled performance, but to discuss lessons learned in the scaling of PICs for volume production alongside an incredible roster of industry experts," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "The 2023 Photonics Spectra Conference is an exciting, prominent event that brings together some of the best minds in the industry – I look forward to providing an update to their large base of industry attendees as well as to our valued shareholders."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com .

