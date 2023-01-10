RecNation Launches RecNation Rental, a White-Glove, Peer-to-Peer Rental Platform for RV Owners

Partners with Outdoorsy and RVshare to Capitalize on Growing Demand and Provide Added Benefits for Existing and New Customers with Hassle-Free, End-to-End Service

Represents Significant Milestone in Becoming a Full-Service Recreational Hub for Outdoor Enthusiasts Across the Country

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicles and marine storage facilities, today announced the launch of RecNation Rental, a white-glove, peer-to-peer RV rental startup that will allow RecNation customers to rent their vehicles and earn additional income without lifting a finger.

This launch represents an important milestone for RecNation as the Company builds on its commitment to be not only the storage provider of choice, but a full-service recreational hub for its community of customers. In conjunction with the launch, RecNation Rental today announced partnerships with leading rental platforms Outdoorsy and RVshare to host and promote RecNation Rental listings, allowing RecNation customers to reach a broad audience of adventure seekers.

RecNation Rental is designed to serve a rapidly growing demographic of RV users in an increasingly dynamic market. In 2021 alone, there were over 9 million new first-time campers, while RV usage increased significantly – with almost 15 million households traveling in an RV, and 23% of them using either a rented or borrowed vehicle.1 More individuals and families than ever are looking for new, exciting ways to get out of the house, travel and capitalize on the 'work from anywhere' lifestyle.

"In my own RV travels across the country, I saw firsthand the magnitude of the RV and camping industry. With RecNation Rental, our vision is to introduce a white-glove service to customers that allows them to capitalize on the value of their toys when they're not using them," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and Chief Camper of RecNation. "By leveraging our existing storage business and personnel to manage the rentals, we can provide our customers with a unique and valuable opportunity to earn additional income on an asset they already own – while also expanding the accessibility of recreational vehicles and allowing more outdoor enthusiasts and families to take a trip and create new memories. It's a win, win, and we are excited to bring this service to our locations across the U.S. over the next year and beyond."

RecNation currently has over 10,000 customers using its storage facilities, with plans to grow this number to 140,000 over the next five years, and the RecNation Rental platform will be accessible for all customers that store RVs with RecNation and meet the registration requirements. For owners interested in renting their RVs and turning their asset into an investment, the RecNation Rental team will support the owner with everything from taking care of marketing, RV inspections, cleaning and customer inquiries to pre-rental walkthroughs, payment and insurance claim processing to limit the time commitment typically required for peer-to-peer rentals.

"As we're seeing more Americans searching for new ways to spend time outdoors, work from anywhere, or supplement existing income, the RecNation Rental program supports renters and owners alike, while ensuring everyone has more time to dedicate to their passions and pursuits," continued Gary Wojtaszek, CEO & Founder at RecNation. "What's so unique about our platform and strategy is that we are managing the rental process from start to finish on our customers' behalf in a safe, secure and, most importantly, convenient way for our community. Everything that we do and offer is designed to make it easier for our growing customer base of outdoor enthusiasts to do what they love, and this new platform is a natural evolution for us. We look forward to scaling quickly as we continue to grow the RecNation business and help more individuals and families across the U.S. share in our joy of roadtripping."

The RecNation Rental program will officially launch in January 2023 at RecNation's headquarters facility in Dallas, with plans to rapidly scale the program to include the approximately 340 facilities the Company plans to own and operate across the country in the next few years.

To learn more about the platform, registration requirements and services offered by RecNation Rental, visit: www.recnationstorage.com.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Since its inception in 2021, the Company has significantly expanded its footprint across Texas, Florida, Arizona and Kansas to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to secure their vehicles.

To learn more and find a storage location near you, visit: https://www.recnationstorage.com/.

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 3 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with the launch of its RV rental marketplace in 2015. Today, Outdoorsy's partnership with its hosts has resulted in over 5 million days of booked travel through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Outdoorsy's hospitality ecosystem provides life-changing financial benefits for RV owners and offers guests the trust and guidance they crave to create memorable travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by helping guests 'Bring The Outside In'.

1 KOA North American 2022 Camping Report

