A SWEET COLLECTION FEATURING JUSTICE X JELLY BELLY LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Justice and Jelly Belly® announced a collaboration that will bring a sweet twist to the tween fashion space. The collection will be available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com and will feature Jelly Belly beans with Justice's iconic tween fashion.

Justice x Jellybelly. (PRNewswire)

The collaboration is a mix of bold designs, creative patterns, and Jelly Belly's famous candy motifs. Each piece was custom designed to incorporate the beloved Jelly Belly bean with the trend right pieces only Justice can offer the tween customer. The collection offers an assortment of clothing from denim to fleece match back items. This exciting collaboration is a perfect way for tweens to express themselves and show off their sweet style.

"This collaboration is an exciting combination of two beloved brands and is sure to bring a smile to our customer. We are delighted to launch this fun and playful side of Justice to the Walmart customer!" – Kat DePizzo, President Justice Design Lab.

Justice has long been a leader in the fashion industry, teaming up with iconic brands to create unique and stylish collections. Justice has collaborated with some of the most beloved brands to create lifestyle collections that appeal to all tweens. The Justice x Jelly Belly partnership brings together two iconic brands to create a truly special collection.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Jelly Belly to bring the collection to life in a brand-new way. We hope to bring a little whimsy to our customer and continues to cement Walmart as the tween fashion destination!" – Elizabeth McCusker, VP of Marketing at Justice.

"We are delighted to partner with Justice to bring to life Jelly Belly's iconic colors, personality and shape through limited edition designed apparel for tweens. The items are fun and exciting additions to any tween's wardrobe." says Jelly Belly's Global Vice President of Marketing Robert Swaigen.

Media Relations Contacts:

Elizabeth McCusker

Vice President, Marketing | Justice

emccusker@bluestarall.com

Jelly Belly:

publicrelations@jellybelly.com

About Justice:

Justice, owned & managed by Bluestar Alliance, is the premier tween girls' brand, building exciting and powerful connections through fashion and fun. We create apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate every girl's unique sense of self. From must-have trends to pop-culture, the Justice brand is all about inspiring and empowering every girl, every day. Your girl is the heart of Justice. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, www.bluestaralliance.com .

About Jelly Belly Candy Company:

US:

With candy-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit https://www.jellybelly.com/ or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluestar Alliance LLC