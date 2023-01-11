7-Eleven Opens First Store in Israel

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Electra Consumer Products Ltd., a Master Franchisee of 7-Eleven International LLC ("7IN") – a joint-venture of 7-Eleven, Inc. (SEI) and Seven-Eleven Japan (SEJ) – opened its first 7-Eleven® store in Israel. Located in Tel Aviv at the Dizengoff Center Mall, the store will serve the country's second largest city and largest metropolitan area.

The single-story Tel Aviv store will feature 7-Eleven's signature retail environment and serve a variety of internationally popular products and beverages – including bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpee® drinks and Big Gulp® drinks – as well as local delicacies created to appeal to the surrounding neighborhood.

Customers can enjoy a wide selection of fresh kosher foods developed specifically for Israeli taste preferences. Offerings include fresh sandwiches, traditional salads, legume salads, and sausages with locally sourced sauces and toppings. The store will also feature a variety of local hot food products such as Zaatar Pita, Kube and Fatayer.

Tel Aviv, the technological and economic nexus of Israel, has a steadily growing millennial and Gen Z population. It is the country's bustling financial and innovation hub and home to "Silicon Wadi," the region in Israel that serves as a global center for advanced technology.

"With its thriving economy and growing population, Israel offers an excellent environment for 7–Eleven's first retail venture in the region," said Ken Wakabayashi, 7-Eleven International Co-CEO. "Our entrance into the country brings Israeli customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market. We are excited to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience."

7-Eleven's entrance to Israel accompanies the signing of a 20-year master franchise agreement last year between 7IN and Electra Consumer Products Ltd. to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores in Israel. Under its agreement with 7IN, Electra Consumer Products intends to expand 7-Eleven stores over the next five to six years throughout Israel, starting with the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

About 7-Eleven International

With offices in Dallas, Texas and Tokyo, Japan, 7–Eleven International LLC master franchises and/or licenses more than 46,000 stores in 15 countries and regions. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented on over 83,000 stores, and the iconic brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.

