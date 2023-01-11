CAPEWELL ANNOUNCES JIM TINSLEY JOINS BOARD OF ADVISORS

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in aerial delivery and life support survivability solutions, announced Jim Tinsley has joined the Company's prestigious Board of Advisors.

"Capewell's Board of Advisors, led by retired Marine Corps General James Amos, has added another highly distinguished business leader to its ranks," stated Lane Wiggers, the Company's CEO. "Jim's deep experiences in the aerospace and defense space both domestically and internationally, make him a tremendous addition to the Capewell team. I could not be more excited for him and for Capewell."

Jim Tinsley's career in defense and aerospace began at Jane's Information Group, now Janes, developing new products and offering consulting services based on their world-recognized open-source defense intelligence capabilities. Jim then moved to Avascent, recently acquired by Oliver Wyman, in which he helped grow the firm as a Managing Director and Board Member into the preeminent specialist management consulting and M&A advisory firm serving clients across aerospace, defense, and government sectors.

Jim brings a deep understanding of the US and global defense market and has supported companies at every level of the supply chain. Jim is a trusted advisor to the largest global prime contractors and many companies across the survivability systems landscape, supporting hundreds of critical M&A transactions, program captures, price-to-win, and growth initiatives.

After 20 years in consulting, Jim is refocusing on working directly for the defense industry with a focus on companies whose missions he passionately supports. Jim worked closely with Argosy on their acquisition of Capewell in 2018 and has continued to informally advise both Capewell and Argosy over the past 5 years.

"I am honored to join the highly respected and experienced Capewell Board of Advisors. Capewell's aerial delivery and water survivability capabilities are absolutely critical to effectiveness and survival of US and allied warfighters. For nearly 70 years, Capewell has ensured that cargo, personnel, and vehicles are delivered precisely and safely by parachute. Those risking their lives daily operating in and over dangerous water environments should have every capability that ensures they return safely home."

Jim earned a master's degree and bachelor's degree from University of Baltimore and James Madison University, respectively, and currently holds a secret clearance from the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Capewell

Founded in 1881, Capewell is the global leader in the custom engineering and manufacture of critical aviation aerial delivery systems and life support solutions for the United States government and its partner nations. Capewell's foundational mission – to protect people who operate systems in dangerous environments in support of national security – continues to this day. Operating out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and Meadows of Dan, Virginia, the Company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: aerial delivery systems; aerial and marine life support and safety hardware; operator and maintainer training and logistics; and engineering services.

To learn more, visit www.capewell.com.

