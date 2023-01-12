CARLSBAD, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectAvenue welcomes Nicky Delasalle as Vice President of Growth.

DirectAvenue names Nicky Delasalle As Vice President of Growth

DirectAvenue, a leading brand response advertising agency, has named Nicky Delasalle as Vice President of Growth. Informed by more than 20 years of experience, including a decade at a "Big 6" global agency, Delasalle has driven the performance marketing vision for Fortune 500, Entrepreneurs and Tech-Disrupters alike.

"We are thrilled to have Nicky on board," said DirectAvenue founder and CEO Scott Kowalchek. "Her depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will propel our growing team of seasoned executives forward," he continued.

"I am energized by the work ahead to further grow the agency," said Delasalle. "Through our best-in-class technology capabilities, our deep knowledge of the offline and online media space, and experienced senior staff, DirectAvenue is poised to deliver exceptional results for existing and new clients alike."

About DirectAvenue:

Founded in 2007, DA is a nimble and innovative media and technology team. Though our experience began in television, today we plan, buy and measure brand response media across all screens and customer touchpoints. Learn more at DirectAvenue.com.

