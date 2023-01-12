Endicott Capital Announces Strategic Investment in CFRA

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endicott Capital ("Endicott"), an investment fund focused exclusively on the information services sector, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in Charlottesville, VA-based CFRA ("the Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CFRA is a leading provider of independent research, data, and analytics with products covering fundamental equity research, forensic accounting research, ETF and mutual fund data, technical data and analysis, policy analysis, and legal research and analysis. For more than 25 years, the Company has provided its more than 2,600 clients, including wealth management platforms, institutional investors, corporations and academic institutions, RIAs, and individual investors, with the necessary research and analysis to support their investment strategies.

In conjunction with the investment, Endicott will join CFRA's Advisory Board, lending insight to the Company's growth plan as it integrates and scales its commercial, product, and operational teams.

Peter de Boer, CEO of CFRA, said, "Endicott's deep understanding of the information services sector and proven operational expertise makes them an ideal partner for CFRA as we continue our growth and accelerate the creation of exceptional products for our global clients."

"Building upon our long relationship with CFRA's management, we are thrilled to partner with Peter de Boer, Theresa Torian, and the team" said Mike Chinn, Partner at Endicott. "The Company has expanded steadily their product offerings and now delivers a diverse set of leading research, data, and analytical solutions, evidenced by strong renewal rates and customer loyalty. Further, CFRA's recent investments in strengthening its data and operational foundation position the Company well for growth and innovation and will allow them to better serve the investment management market."

ABOUT ENDICOTT CAPITAL

Founded in 1996, Endicott Group is a New York–based investment firm with deep private equity experience. Through Endicott Capital, the firm invests exclusively in technology-enabled, B2B companies providing critical data and analytics to a wide range of sectors and end-markets. A value-added investor, Endicott brings considerable expertise to the information services sector and partners with management teams and other shareholders to build strong companies that realize their growth potential and maximize value. For more information: www.endicottgp.com.

ABOUT CFRA

Founded in 1994, CFRA is one of the world's largest providers of independent investment research. Through a differentiated methodology blending forensic accounting, fundamental equity research, policy research, and technical analysis, CFRA empowers its clients to confidently evaluate sectors, industries, funds, and companies with unique insights, alternative data, and proven results.

CFRA operates worldwide to help its more than 2,600 clients, including many of the world's leading institutional investors, wealth advisors, corporations, academic institutions, governments, and individual investors to make sound investment and business decisions.

For more information about CFRA, please visit www.cfraresearch.com.

